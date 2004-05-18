Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Public Radio Companies Acquire a Podcast App

posted by martyb on Friday May 04, @03:59AM   Printer-friendly
from the is-that-a-podcast-in-your-pocket? dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Pocket Casts acquired by NPR, other public radio stations, and This American Life

Pocket Casts, widely considered to be one of the best mobile apps for podcast listening, has been acquired by a collective group that includes NPR, WNYC Studios, WBEZ Chicago, and This American Life. "This unprecedented collaboration furthers public radio's leading role as an innovator in audio discovery and distribution, while ensuring the continued support and growth of one of the most popular listening platforms on the market," the companies said in a press release announcing the news. That team of stations and podcast producers are responsible for some of the format's biggest hits like This American Life (duh), Serial, Radiolab, and Planet Money.

Moving forward, Pocket Casts will operate as a joint venture between the new owners. Philip Simpson and Russell Ivanovic, who formed Shifty Jelly (Pocket Cast's developer) in 2008, will have unspecified "leadership roles." The existing staff and development team is staying put. Owen Grover, a veteran of iHeartRadio / Clear Channel, has been named as Pocket Cast's CEO. NPR's apps including NPR One will remain in development.

Also at TechCrunch.

Original Submission


«  Blastocyst-Like Structures Created from Stem Cells
Public Radio Companies Acquire a Podcast App | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.