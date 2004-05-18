Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

San Quintin Kangaroo Rat Making a Comeback in Mexico

posted by martyb on Friday May 04, @05:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the not-found-≠-not-exist dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Supposedly extinct kangaroo rat resurfaces after 30 years

The last time anyone saw the San Quintin kangaroo rat was more than 30 years ago, in the arid scrublands of Baja California in Mexico. Mexican authorities declared the small mammal critically endangered, and possibly extinct, in 1994. So biologists couldn't believe their eyes when not one, but four San Quintin kangaroo rats (Dipodomys gravipes) hopped into their survey traps in 2017.

[...] The researchers attribute the kangaroo rat's comeback to a dramatic decrease in farming over the past decade, thanks to drought-related water shortages. Although the researchers are concerned that farmers may eventually make their own comeback, they are optimistic that the San Quintin kangaroo rat will persist, as it has also shown up in a nearby nature reserve. They say it also offers hope for other "extinct" small mammals, which may be findable if only researchers take the time and effort to track them down.

Original Submission


«  Public Radio Companies Acquire a Podcast App
San Quintin Kangaroo Rat Making a Comeback in Mexico | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.