Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

LLVM Contributor Quits Citing Inclusivity Intolerance

posted by martyb on Friday May 04, @08:50AM   Printer-friendly
from the Nice-Big-CoC dept.
Software

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Rafael Avila de Espindola, one of the top contributors to the LLVM compiler toolset, has cut ties with the open source project over what he perceives as code of conduct hypocrisy and support for ethnic favoritism. In a message posted to the LLVM mailing list, de Espindola said he was leaving immediately and cited changes in the community.

LLVM project founder, Chris Lattner responded; "I applaud Rafael for standing by his personal principles, this must have been a hard decision." Lattner also insisted that "it is critical to the long term health of the project that we preserve an inclusive community."

Original Submission


«  Renowned Botanist David Goodall Flies to Switzerland to Die
LLVM Contributor Quits Citing Inclusivity Intolerance | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.