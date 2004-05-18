Stories
GoDaddy to Alt-Right Leader Richard Spencer: Find an Alt Web Host

posted by martyb on Friday May 04, @10:27AM   Printer-friendly
from the Going-to-ground dept.
Digital Liberty

aristarchus writes:

As related at Fast Company

Sartorially-championed white nationalist Richard Spencer just got punched in the face–this time, in the figurative sense.

The web provider GoDaddy has taken down the alt-right figurehead’s web domain, the appropriately named altright.com.

“It is our determination that altright.com crossed the line and encouraged and promoted violence in a direct and threatening manner,” a GoDaddy spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

Original Submission


