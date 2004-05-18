18/05/04/021205 story
from the Going-to-ground dept.
As related at Fast Company
Sartorially-championed white nationalist Richard Spencer just got punched in the face–this time, in the figurative sense.
The web provider GoDaddy has taken down the alt-right figurehead’s web domain, the appropriately named altright.com.
“It is our determination that altright.com crossed the line and encouraged and promoted violence in a direct and threatening manner,” a GoDaddy spokesperson told BuzzFeed.
