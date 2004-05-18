Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Senate Democrats to Force Vote on Net Neutrality on May 9th

posted by takyon on Friday May 04, @01:36PM   Printer-friendly
from the resolve-to-disapprove dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow4408

Senate Democrats plan to force vote on net neutrality May 9th

Democrats in Congress have been against the FCC's repeal of net neutrality rules from the beginning. They've had the signatures in favor of restoring the rules since January, along with a companion House bill (with 80 co-sponsors). Senator Edward J. Markey also introduced a formal Congressional Review Act "resolution of disapproval" in February. Now, Markey tweeted that Democrats will force a floor vote restore the rules on May 9th.

Also at The Verge and Tom's Hardware.

Original Submission


«  First-Ever Detection of Helium in an Exoplanet Atmosphere
Senate Democrats to Force Vote on Net Neutrality on May 9th | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.