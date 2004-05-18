According to researchers from Imperva's Incapsula, Kitty is the latest malware to attack the Drupal content management system (CMS) for the purpose of cryptojacking.

It has been just over a month since the Drupalgeddon 2.0 (CVE-2018-7600) exploit was published. The vulnerability, deemed "highly critical," is a remote code execution bug present in Drupal versions 7.x and 8.x.