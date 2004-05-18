Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Facebook Terminates Engineer for Using Company Data to Stalk Women on Tinder

posted by martyb on Friday May 04, @11:04PM   Printer-friendly
from the professional? dept.
Security

takyon writes:

Facebook engineer and 'professional stalker' reportedly fired over creepy Tinder messages

There's no shortage of Facebook news this week on account of F8, but this creepy Facebook-adjacent event with a good outcome seems worth noting. An engineer accused of abusing his access to data at the company in Tinder messages has been fired, Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch today.

The issue arose over the weekend: Jackie Stokes, founder of Spyglass Security, explained on Twitter that someone she knew had received some rather creepy messages from someone she personally confirmed was a Facebook engineer.

The engineer described themselves as a "professional stalker," which however accurate it may be (they attempt to unmask hackers) is probably not the best way to introduce yourself to a potential partner. They then implied that they had been employing their professional acumen in pursuit of identifying their new quarry.

Also at Motherboard.

Original Submission


«  Hello Kitty: Malware Targets Drupal to Mine for Cryptocurrency
Facebook Terminates Engineer for Using Company Data to Stalk Women on Tinder | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by snufu on Friday May 04, @11:09PM

    by snufu (5855) on Friday May 04, @11:09PM (#675902)

    We can finally relax knowing Facebook will never again abuse personal data.

  • (Score: 2) by NewNic on Friday May 04, @11:31PM

    by NewNic (6420) on Friday May 04, @11:31PM (#675908) Journal

    Is there a poster here who suddenly has a lot of free time on their hands?

(1)