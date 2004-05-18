Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Saturday, 5 May 2018: Free Comic Book Day

posted by takyon on Saturday May 05, @12:15AM   Printer-friendly
from the super-free dept.
/dev/random

cafebabe writes:

D.R. & Quinch are back for Free Comic Book Day 2018. If you're not aware of D.R. & Quinch, they are like Beavis & Butthead but with less toilet humor.

takyon: Free Comic Book Day is a promotional event that started in California in 2002, and has since spread nationwide and internationally. You can use the event's store locator to find a participating shop near you. Some locations will have concurrent events, sales, signings, etc.

Here's a list of comics (with cover images) that will be available, and here's the list sorted by age group. One of the comics is "Defend Comics" by the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, containing stories which can "open up a dialogue about the First Amendment with children, but [...] are sure to delight parents and kids alike!"

Original Submission


«  Facebook Terminates Engineer for Using Company Data to Stalk Women on Tinder
Saturday, 5 May 2018: Free Comic Book Day | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.