D.R. & Quinch are back for Free Comic Book Day 2018. If you're not aware of D.R. & Quinch, they are like Beavis & Butthead but with less toilet humor.

takyon: Free Comic Book Day is a promotional event that started in California in 2002, and has since spread nationwide and internationally. You can use the event's store locator to find a participating shop near you. Some locations will have concurrent events, sales, signings, etc.

Here's a list of comics (with cover images) that will be available, and here's the list sorted by age group. One of the comics is "Defend Comics" by the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund, containing stories which can "open up a dialogue about the First Amendment with children, but [...] are sure to delight parents and kids alike!"