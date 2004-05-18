from the not-the-best-best-explanation dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow8317
NT LAN Manager (NTLM) credentials can be stolen via malicious Portable Document Format (PDF) files without user interaction.
PDF files, the security researchers explain, consist primarily of objects, together with Document structure, File structure, and content streams. There are eight basic types of objects, including dictionaries, and a malicious actor can abuse these to steal NTLM credentials.
A dictionary object represents a table containing pairs of objects, called entries, where the first element is the key (a name) and the second element is the value (may be any kind of object). Represented by dictionary objects, the pages of a document are called page objects and consist of required and optional entries.
One of the optional entries is the /AA entry, defining actions performed when a page is opened (/O entry) or closed (/C entry). An action dictionary is held within /O (/C) and consists of 3 required entries: /S, /F, and /D, describing the type of action to be performed – GoToR (Go To Remote) and GoToE (Go To Embedded) –, the location location [sic] of the other PDF, and the location to go to within the document.
"By injecting a malicious entry (using the fields described above together with his SMB server details via the '/F' key), an attacker can entice arbitrary targets to open the crafted PDF file which then automatically leaks their NTLM hash, challenge, user, host name and domain details," Check Point explains.
Source: https://www.securityweek.com/pdf-files-can-silently-leak-ntlm-credentials
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 05, @02:13AM (1 child)
Not surprising that it is Windows, but it's a bit surprising that all PDF viewers reveal the NTLM credentials. TFA doesn't say whether browsers that display PDFs have the same vulnerability.
Thanks (for nothing) Adobe. How is Microsoft already offering to prevent these attacks? Is that for all versions of Windows? If it is, then why is this even considered an issue? Something doesn't smell right.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 05, @02:22AM
Found this MS security article [microsoft.com] stating (emphasis mine):
So Adobe is leaving this security vulnerability in place because of an obscure MS option to prevent it.