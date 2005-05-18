Just as quickly as it came into being, NVIDIA's GeForce Partner Program has come to an end.

In a short article posted to their website today, NVIDIA's Director of Product Marketing, John Teeple, announced that the program has been cancelled. In making the unexpected decision, Teeple stated "The rumors, conjecture and mistruths go far beyond its [the GeForce Partner Program's] intent. Rather than battling misinformation, we have decided to cancel the program" and that "today we are pulling the plug on GPP to avoid any distraction from the super exciting work we're doing to bring amazing advances to PC gaming." No further information was provided on just what canceled entails, and what this means for existing program partners.

NVIDIA's GeForce Partner Program is been [sic] divisive, to put it lightly. After news of it broke in March and was confirmed by NVIDIA, the program quickly attracted a good deal of negative attention out of concerns over what it meant for the competitive market, and a general degree of mean spiritedness. Adding fuel to the fire, few details of the program were ever confirmed by NVIDIA – with the company seeing little benefit in doing so – which left a great void open for rumors and unsourced reports of all kinds.