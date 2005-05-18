from the is-been-divisive dept.
NVIDIA Terminates GeForce Partner Program
Just as quickly as it came into being, NVIDIA's GeForce Partner Program has come to an end.
In a short article posted to their website today, NVIDIA's Director of Product Marketing, John Teeple, announced that the program has been cancelled. In making the unexpected decision, Teeple stated "The rumors, conjecture and mistruths go far beyond its [the GeForce Partner Program's] intent. Rather than battling misinformation, we have decided to cancel the program" and that "today we are pulling the plug on GPP to avoid any distraction from the super exciting work we're doing to bring amazing advances to PC gaming." No further information was provided on just what canceled entails, and what this means for existing program partners.
NVIDIA's GeForce Partner Program is been [sic] divisive, to put it lightly. After news of it broke in March and was confirmed by NVIDIA, the program quickly attracted a good deal of negative attention out of concerns over what it meant for the competitive market, and a general degree of mean spiritedness. Adding fuel to the fire, few details of the program were ever confirmed by NVIDIA – with the company seeing little benefit in doing so – which left a great void open for rumors and unsourced reports of all kinds.
Previously: AMD Blasts Nvidia Over GeForce Partner Program, G-Sync
AMD calls out NVIDIA's partner program, G-Sync 'gamer taxes':
A promotional push by NVIDIA has apparently tied up PC builders, and raised the ire of its competitor AMD. The current leader in the graphics card market, NVIDIA has apparently developed a GeForce Partner Program (GPP) that it claims exists to "ensure that gamers have full transparency into the GPU platform and software they're being sold, and can confidently select products that carry the NVIDIA GeForce promise."
But according to AMD, that vague explanation hides an attempt to elbow competition out of high-profile system lines. A recent report by HardOCP suggests that for PC builders to be a part of the program (with access to combined marketing efforts, bundles and rebate offers) they have to exclusively align their gaming brand with NVIDIA's GeForce hardware (and not AMD's Radeon). Things came to a head yesterday when ASUS suddenly announced a new gaming line, AREZ, that apparently exists only to keep AMD Radeon-powered PCs out of its well-known ROG gaming equipment. With AMD out of the way, the ROG line can join NVIDIA's GPP.
