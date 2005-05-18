from the not-flat-or-round-it-is-a-line dept.
Interesting bit to be found at The Conversation:
Speakers recently flew in from around (or perhaps, across?) the earth for a three-day event held in Birmingham: the UK's first ever public Flat Earth Convention. It was well attended, and wasn't just three days of speeches and YouTube clips (though, granted, there was a lot of this). There was also a lot of team-building, networking, debating, workshops – and scientific experiments.
Yes, flat earthers do seem to place a lot of emphasis and priority on scientific methods and, in particular, on observable facts. The weekend in no small part revolved around discussing and debating science, with lots of time spent running, planning, and reporting on the latest set of flat earth experiments and models. Indeed, as one presenter noted early on, flat earthers try to "look for multiple, verifiable evidence" and advised attendees to "always do your own research and accept you might be wrong".
While flat earthers seem to trust and support scientific methods, what they don't trust is scientists, and the established relationships between "power" and "knowledge". This relationship between power and knowledge has long been theorised by sociologists. By exploring this relationship, we can begin to understand why there is a swelling resurgence of flat earthers.
Interestingly enough, the author delves into philosophy, particularly the work of Michel Foucault, who, for those not familiar with him, traced the relations between knowledge and power, especially in The Archaeology of Knowledge.
In the 21st century, we are witnessing another important shift in both power and knowledge due to factors that include the increased public platforms afforded by social media. Knowledge is no longer centrally controlled and – as has been pointed out in the wake of Brexit – the age of the expert may be passing. Now, everybody has the power to create and share content. When Michael Gove, a leading proponent of Brexit, proclaimed: "I think the people of this country have had enough of experts", it would seem that he, in many ways, meant it.
Ah, that explains so much beyond Brexit! Alternative Knowledge!
And for those who will never read the entire article, bit of the take-away:
In many ways, a public meeting of flat earthers is a product and sign of our time; a reflection of our increasing distrust in scientific institutions, and the moves by power-holding institutions towards populism and emotions. In much the same way that Foucault reflected on what social outcasts could reveal about our social systems, there is a lot flat earthers can reveal to us about the current changing relationship between power and knowledge. And judging by the success of this UK event – and the large conventions planned in Canada and America this year – it seems the flat earth is going to be around for a while yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 05, @05:46PM (6 children)
That is all well and good to say, but it is so very far from true. If they actually trusted the scientific method then they could send up their own weather balloons with a camera of their own to go and snap some shots of the earth's curvature. They could use their own eyeballs to observe the spherical shape of the moon, sun, and planets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 05, @05:59PM (2 children)
The earth is a sphere but the oceans are flat. Imagine standing on a grape floating in a cup and its obvious.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 05, @06:07PM
So flat ocean theory? Gotta get on that naming committee they're just confusing everyone.
(Score: 2) by Uncle_Al on Saturday May 05, @06:09PM
Which is why you can see Hawaii from California.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 05, @06:08PM
Also, the key is in your last sentance. You are viewing the world through eyeballs, ie spheres, which skews your perspective.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Saturday May 05, @06:08PM (1 child)
Unfortunately, it's quite difficult to directly see that the Earth isn't flat. It's reasonably easy to show this via complex reasoning, some ancient Greeks managed this, but the direct observations don't suffice. You've got to reason correctly from them. And a weather balloon wouldn't suffice. I'm not certain that one of NASA's high altitude balloons would suffice, but it might. Or it might just show that there was a circular outline, which you could also determine from a weather balloon, or from the top of a tall mountain.
IIRC the Greek reasoning involved the length of the shadow of a tall sun dial at noon at several locations hundreds of miles apart. It barely involved direct viewing at all. But it required a bunch of abstract reasoning.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday May 05, @06:18PM
You can see the curvature of the earth from high flying aircraft. I used to fly at 45000'-50000' and the earth's curvature is easily visible. And, having flown circumnavigational flights (not all in a single flight of course) I can also safely say that you don't fall off the edge of a 'flat earth' either.
