Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Criminals' Drone Swarm Used To Obstruct FBI Hostage Raid

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday May 05, @10:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the eye-in-the-sky dept.
News

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Last winter, as an FBI hostage rescue team took up an elevated position to assess an unfolding crisis, agents heard the buzz of small drones approaching.

Soon, the tiny unmanned aircraft had the team surrounded, swooping past in a series of "high-speed low passes at the agents in the observation post to flush them," Joe Mazel, head of the agency's operational technology law unit, told attendees of the AUVSI Xponential conference in Denver on Wednesday. The swarm caused the group to lose situational awareness of the target.

"We were then blind," Mazel said, according to a Defense One account of the session at the conference focusing on unmanned technologies. "It definitely presented some challenges."

Also at https://www.theverge.com/2018/5/4/17318080/criminals-drones-swarm-fbi-raid

Original Submission


«  North Korea Changes Time Zone to Match South Korea's
Criminals' Drone Swarm Used To Obstruct FBI Hostage Raid | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.