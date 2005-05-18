Sony has filed a patent which proposes the use of blockchain technology as a way to supplement DRM (digital rights management) in PS4 games. Right now, DRM on PS4 games is handled by third-party operators, but it seems like Sony wants to take matters into their own hands.

[...]There are a few implications here for PlayStation owners. For one, the future of being able to play a game on your friend’s consoles with your account (something which is currently allowed by Sony) is uncertain. Since blockchain authentication is more secure, and since ownership is repeatedly verified along the blockchain, there’s a chance only the purchasing user will be able to play games or consume other digital media on their device. There’s also the question of whether a user’s console will need to run the DRM process itself, and if so, whether any power will be taken up by this process.