California's gross domestic product rose by US$127 billion from 2016 to 2017, surpassing US$2.7 trillion, the data said. Meanwhile, the UK's economic output fell slightly over that time when measured in US dollars, due in part to exchange rate fluctuations.

The data demonstrate the sheer immensity of California's economy, home to nearly 40 million people, a thriving technology sector in Silicon Valley, the world's entertainment capital in Hollywood and the nation's salad bowl in the Central Valley agricultural heartland. It also reflects a substantial turnaround since the Great Recession.