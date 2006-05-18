from the whoosh dept.
Investments in and development of wind power in the US are very unevenly distributed. That is shown in four animated maps at Vox in their article, the stunningly lopsided growth of wind power in the US, in 4 maps. They explore why a huge swath of the country has almost no wind turbines at all.
[...] The major driver to invest in wind in many states is renewable portfolio standards, which mandate a minimum amount of electricity to come from renewable sources, like hydroelectric, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. While federal incentives like the production tax credit, which benefits wind energy installations, apply across the country, state-level programs make a major difference on the ground.
“The states that have stronger RPSs are the places where you see renewables being deployed more actively,” said Ian Baring-Gould, a technology deployment manager at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. “In places that don’t have RPSs, the utilities don’t have as much motivation to develop renewables.”
Take a wild guess which states don’t have RPSs
Wind speeds are not even around the country, so turbine distribution is not expected to be either. However, there is a long way to go before the turbine distribution reaches parity with the potential.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 06, @11:20PM (1 child)
Why think of the future when you can get short term profits today?
I mean kids are smart. They'll figure out how to clean up the world. until then lets put money into making even bigger SUVs so we have more reason to pump more fuel out of the ground. JOBS!
The wind and sun are like communist hippies or something because that shit is free.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by requerdanos on Sunday May 06, @11:26PM
The pennies in most any wishing well are free also, but few fortunes are made by haphazard collectors. You have to be systematic.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by requerdanos on Sunday May 06, @11:36PM
So, the map of "wind speed" shows the best wind speeds in a line down the center of the country, starting in North Dakota/Wisconsin at the top on down to Texas at the bottom.
Shocker! Maps of wind turbine deployments and wind power capacity shows concentrations of turbines in a line down the center of the country, starting in North Dakota/Wisconsin at the top on down to Texas at the bottom.
The wind speed map shows the lowest wind speeds in the southeast.
The wind deployment and power capacity maps shows wind not appreciably deployed in the southeast.
For some political intrigue, they also show a map of where states have wind incentive. Also shocking! It's pretty much "everywhere but the southeast".
Ha Ha! They turned the surprise around with this one wierd, old trick, and you are surprised that the "lopsided growth" is no surprise!
(Bonus points if you can figure out whether or not I think TFA is participating in the "clickbait" phenomenon.)
(Score: 1) by suburbanitemediocrity on Sunday May 06, @11:36PM
building any wind turbines where the wind doesn't blow.They built a few dozen near me and they sit motionless for 10.5 months out of the year. People assume that they were built because they got government money to do so.
From an intelligent perspective it would have produced far more energy to build them in a windy location (different state) and bring in more wires. It's completely retarded to think that all renewable energy is equal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 06, @11:37PM (1 child)
Maybe with enough wind generators, it will dissipates the wind energy to reduce the tornado frequency.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 07, @12:06AM
Doubtful, you'd need a crapton of them over a very small area, and they'd have to be pretty much everywhere in order to have any hope of making a difference. Even the super huge tornadoes are only a few miles in diameter, with most of them being at most a few hundred feet. In order to dissipate that much energy over that short of a distance, you'd have to be sucking an astonishing amount of energy out of the system via the turbines.
If it's possible at all, the materials necessary haven't been invented.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Sunday May 06, @11:50PM
The most obvious reason being their physical locations.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk