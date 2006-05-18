from the another-bright-idea dept.
A team of researchers in Germany and at the University of Michigan have demonstrated how infrared laser pulses can shift electrons between two different states, the classic 1 and 0, in a thin sheet of semiconductor
"Ordinary electronics are in the range of gigahertz, one billion operations per second. This method is a million times faster," said Mackillo Kira, U-M professor of electrical engineering and computer science.
He led the theoretical part of the study, to be published in the journal Nature, collaborating with physicists at the University of Marburg in Germany. The experiment was done at the University of Regensburg in Germany.
[... Quantum computer] qubits are hard to make because quantum states are extremely fragile. The main commercial route, pursued by companies such as Intel, IBM, Microsoft and D-Wave, uses superconducting circuits—loops of wire cooled to extremely cold temperatures (-321°F or less), at which the electrons stop colliding with each other and instead form shared quantum states through a phenomenon known as coherence.
Rather than finding a way to hang onto a quantum state for a long time, the new study demonstrates a way to do the processing before the states fall apart.
"In the long run, we see a realistic chance of introducing quantum information devices that perform operations faster than a single oscillation of a lightwave," said Rupert Huber, professor of physics at the University of Regensburg, who led the experiment. "The material is relatively easy to make, it works in room temperature air, and at just a few atoms thick, it is maximally compact."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 07, @03:35AM
That thought has crossed my mind, a few times. Likely, millions of other people have given it a thought or more.
We use fiber optic at work. Of course, it is limited - mostly, our fiber optic cables carry data from one obsolete computer, to another obsolete computer. But, the transmission is fast! Imagine that, if you will. A fiber optic cable, in use on a machine which also utilizes a 486 CPU, spinning rust data storage, buses that were new in the days of 286 and 386 computers. Some of it may date back to the days of 8080 CPU's.
So, here you are, standing in front of a machine that combines several generations of technology, trying to troubleshoot a problem. And, you ask yourself, "Why can't the manufacturer use up-to-date tech from end to end?" The most obvious answer to that question is probably licensing fees.
All the same, the inquisitive mind can picture everything going fiber optic, SSD, non-volatile memory, and eliminating tons of heat generating junk in the cabinets. FFS, we still have ALUMINUM conductors in some of that stuff. Aluminum never has been a good choice for a conductor, and it's hard to believe that major manufacturers ever did use it. But, I open a cabinet, and there it is!
The typical control cabinet on our machines is about 3 feet wide, 2 feet high, and six inches in depth. That's typical - some are larger, a few are a little smaller. This concept could reduce those cabinets to something about the size of a 2 1/2" hard drive.
The downside to that is, Yours Truly wouldn't be qualified to make any repairs to the damned thing, LOL! Oh well - maybe I'm growing obsolete.
