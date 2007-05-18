18/05/07/1150220 story
posted by martyb on Monday May 07, @01:44PM
from the do-you-see-what-I-did-there? dept.
The International Obfuscated C Code Contest (IOCCC) has now posted the winning entries from its 25th event. The summary of winning entries does NOT contain brief explanations of each winning entry, so you can try to spot the tricks yourself. If you don't mind seeing a brief summary of each entry, there is an alternate page with spoilers linked to from the main page.
The goals of the IOCCC are to write the most Obscure/Obfuscated C program within the contest's rules, while showing the importance of programming style, in an ironic way. It stresses the C compilers with unusual code and illustrates some of the subtleties of the C language. Lastly it provides a safe forum for poor C code.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday May 07, @01:50PM (5 children)
I'd have said the site was slashdotted. Now it's, what, soyled?
Whatever, it's not responding.
The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 07, @01:56PM
archive.fo/www.ioccc.org/years.html [archive.fo]
archive.fo/9BlZw [archive.fo]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 07, @01:58PM (2 children)
Perhaps it was, as your subject suggests, “years ago”, but I just downloaded from http://www.ioccc.org/years.html#2018 [ioccc.org] (such as the tarball from http://www.ioccc.org/2018/2018.tar.bz2 [ioccc.org] ) and it worked fine.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday May 07, @02:25PM (1 child)
Nope, site still times out. Maybe it's a California thing.
The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 07, @02:27PM
Only if California recently emigrated to Europe... Because it's not really working here either.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 07, @02:26PM
Yeah, the word is "soyled", though I doubt there are enough Soylentils to bring down the IOCCC by ourselves :) Instead, it was "hugged to death" - I just saw the link posted on the HN frontpage [ycombinator.com] an hour or two ago (#1 then, #6 now), and it was already unavailable then.