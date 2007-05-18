The International Obfuscated C Code Contest (IOCCC) has now posted the winning entries from its 25th event. The summary of winning entries does NOT contain brief explanations of each winning entry, so you can try to spot the tricks yourself. If you don't mind seeing a brief summary of each entry, there is an alternate page with spoilers linked to from the main page.

The goals of the IOCCC are to write the most Obscure/Obfuscated C program within the contest's rules, while showing the importance of programming style, in an ironic way. It stresses the C compilers with unusual code and illustrates some of the subtleties of the C language. Lastly it provides a safe forum for poor C code.