Patch Tuesday is just around the corner; Microsoft pushes out security updates and other updates for all of its products on the second Tuesday of the month. [...] If you have not followed the release of the update, you may wonder why you should block the upgrade at this point in time.

It is simple: the update is riddled with bugs. I upgraded one PC to Windows 10 version 1803 and ran into a good dozen major issues; Edge or Windows Defender won't load, I can't right-click on taskbar items, no microcode update for Windows 10 version 1803 to patch the Spectre security issue is available, and shutdown is broken unless you disable Fast Restart. Those are just the issues that I ran into. Other users reported Chrome, Cortana and other software program freezes, out of disk space warnings because the recovery partition got a drive letter suddenly, lots of Alienware PCs that lock up, and a lot more.