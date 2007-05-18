from the meltdown-letdown dept.
Microsoft Working on a Fix for Windows 10 Meltdown Patch Bypass
Microsoft's patches for the Meltdown vulnerability have had a fatal flaw all these past months, according to Alex Ionescu, a security researcher with cyber-security firm Crowdstrike. Only patches for Windows 10 versions were affected, the researcher wrote today in a tweet. Microsoft quietly fixed the issue on Windows 10 Redstone 4 (v1803), also known as the April 2018 Update, released on Monday.
"Welp, it turns out the Meltdown patches for Windows 10 had a fatal flaw: calling NtCallEnclave returned back to user space with the full kernel page table directory, completely undermining the mitigation," Ionescu wrote.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/microsoft-working-on-a-fix-for-windows-10-meltdown-patch-bypass/
Here is why you may want to skip this month Windows Updates - gHacks Tech News
Patch Tuesday is just around the corner; Microsoft pushes out security updates and other updates for all of its products on the second Tuesday of the month. [...] If you have not followed the release of the update, you may wonder why you should block the upgrade at this point in time.
It is simple: the update is riddled with bugs. I upgraded one PC to Windows 10 version 1803 and ran into a good dozen major issues; Edge or Windows Defender won't load, I can't right-click on taskbar items, no microcode update for Windows 10 version 1803 to patch the Spectre security issue is available, and shutdown is broken unless you disable Fast Restart. Those are just the issues that I ran into. Other users reported Chrome, Cortana and other software program freezes, out of disk space warnings because the recovery partition got a drive letter suddenly, lots of Alienware PCs that lock up, and a lot more.
Well maybe that's why you should. Why I should is because I don't let my gaming box connect to the Internet at all.
Source: https://www.ghacks.net/2018/05/05/here-is-why-you-may-want-to-skip-this-months-windows-updates/
PoC Code Published for Triggering an Instant BSOD on All Recent Windows Versions
A Romanian hardware expert has published proof-of-concept code on GitHub that will crash most Windows computers within seconds, even if the computer is in a locked state.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/microsoft/poc-code-published-for-triggering-an-instant-bsod-on-all-recent-windows-versions/
