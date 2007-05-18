Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Measles Exposure Warning Issued for Four New York Counties

posted by takyon on Monday May 07, @06:20PM   Printer-friendly
News

harsh writes:

Measles exposure warning issued for four New York counties

A traveler from Europe may have exposed people to measles in Chemung, Genesee, Livingston and Niagara counties, the New York state Department of Health warned Saturday. The traveler, who has a confirmed case of measles, visited multiple sites in upstate New York on April 30, and May 1-2. Anyone who visited the following locations on these dates and times could have been exposed:

  • Old Country Buffet, 821 Country Route 64, Elmira, between 1 and 4 p.m. April 30.
  • Ontario Travel Plaza on the New York state Thruway in Le Roy, between 4 and 6:30 p.m. April 30.
  • Sheraton Niagara Falls, 300 3rd Street, Niagara Falls, from 5:30 p.m. April 30 to 9:30 a.m. on May 2.
  • Niagara Falls Urgent Care, 3117 Military Road. Suite 2, Niagara Falls, between 3 and 6 p.m. May 1.
  • Exit 5 on Interstate 390 in Dansville, from 9:30 a.m. to noon May 2.

The times reflect the period that the infected person was in these areas and a two-hour period after the individual left the area. The virus remains alive in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

takyon: Measles outbreaks have been reported in Okinawa, Pennsylvania, and Missouri recently.

Original Submission


«  Windows 10 "Meltdown" Mitigation Undermined, and Other Patch News
Measles Exposure Warning Issued for Four New York Counties | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.