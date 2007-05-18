The California Consumer Privacy Act's backers have turned in 625,000 signatures in their effort to get the measure on the California ballot in November, they said Thursday.

The proposed initiative aims to allow consumers to see what personal information companies are collecting about them and ask the companies to stop selling that information, and also seeks to hold businesses accountable for data breaches.

[...] The measure is opposed by companies such as AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and Google, which have all donated $200,000 each to fight the measure. Facebook has also given $200,000 to the opposition. However, Facebook last month said it would leave the effort to fight the initiative.