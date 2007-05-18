from the educational-prank dept.
YouTube has removed "hundreds" of videos advertising an essay-writing service, EduBirdie, following a BBC investigation that concluded over 250 channels were promoting the Ukraine-based company.
According to the BBC, the investigation ultimately discovered more than 1,400 videos with over 700 million views promoting EduBirdie, with the topics covering "range of interests including: pranks, video games, fashion and dating." After the BBC revealed the results of the investigation, YouTube advised the channels in question that promoting cheating services was a violation of its policies against "academic aids," which specifically prohibit both test-taking services and paper-writing companies. It further told them that videos featuring EduBirdie plugs would be removed if the creators didn't do so themselves.
Numerous YouTubers complained that they had lost numerous videos as a result of the purge, with several saying dozens had disappeared. One channel claimed that 138 of their videos had been removed. According to the BBC, some said they were in the process of editing out the endorsements when the videos went down
Source: https://gizmodo.com/youtubers-are-mad-again-after-youtube-deletes-videos-wi-1825803083
