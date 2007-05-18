from the requirement-to-meet-requirements dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow3941
A group of outsourcing companies that use the H-1B visa to fill U.S. jobs with foreign workers have filed a lawsuit claiming recent U.S. government restrictions on the visa program are illegal.
The legal action attacks a February policy change by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration that imposed tighter requirements on outsourcers seeking H-1B visas, which are intended for jobs requiring specialized skills and a bachelor's degree or higher.
[...] The new H-1B rules single out outsourcing firms and require that they provide evidence proving a worker will perform a specialized job, and that the job match the work specified on the visa application.
In the suit, two companies and a consortium that has been lobbying Congress over H-1B restrictions claimed Citizenship and Immigration lacked the authority to make the rule changes, and that the alleged over-reach violates the U.S. Administrative Procedures Act.
[...] The companies and group filing suit claim the new H-1B requirements will "choke out" their work by denying them H-1B visas and visa extensions.
"Without sufficient employees to meet their clients' needs, Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm to reputation and ability to compete," the suit said.
Source: https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/05/03/h-1b-visas-tighter-rules-illegal-tech-outsourcers-claim-in-lawsuit/
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @03:13AM (1 child)
Our constitution provides our president with the authority to deny entry. It's arbitrary. He can deny any person or group of people, as he pleases.
You really want to piss him off?
(Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Tuesday May 08, @03:40AM
Seriously, there's no need for this lawsuit. I'm really baffled that they would fight a policy coming from the most handsome and strong US president we've ever had. It's obvious he's so smart that he knows how H-1B's are making American great again, just like when his lovely and less smart, but still really smart, wife immigrated over. If only he would clarify his policy on this in his own words.
(Score: 2) by SparkyGSX on Tuesday May 08, @03:41AM
Obviously, the companies complaining are the ones abusing the H1-B system to get cheap IT labor from India and such, like Tata. If you really desperately need an educated and skilled worker, writing down exactly what he/she is going to do is part of the recruitment process anyway.
Fixing the H1-B seems so very simple; just require the salary to be included in the application, and only grant the visas to the top X applications; the companies who really need highly educated and skilled applicants will pay large salaries anyway, while the "cheap from India" labor would be cheap and therefore not qualify. Of course the specified salary would have to be enforced but that doesn't seem very difficult.
If you do what you did, you'll get what you got