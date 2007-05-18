A group of outsourcing companies that use the H-1B visa to fill U.S. jobs with foreign workers have filed a lawsuit claiming recent U.S. government restrictions on the visa program are illegal.

The legal action attacks a February policy change by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration that imposed tighter requirements on outsourcers seeking H-1B visas, which are intended for jobs requiring specialized skills and a bachelor's degree or higher.

[...] The new H-1B rules single out outsourcing firms and require that they provide evidence proving a worker will perform a specialized job, and that the job match the work specified on the visa application.

In the suit, two companies and a consortium that has been lobbying Congress over H-1B restrictions claimed Citizenship and Immigration lacked the authority to make the rule changes, and that the alleged over-reach violates the U.S. Administrative Procedures Act.

[...] The companies and group filing suit claim the new H-1B requirements will "choke out" their work by denying them H-1B visas and visa extensions.

"Without sufficient employees to meet their clients' needs, Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm to reputation and ability to compete," the suit said.