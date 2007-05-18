Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Lunar Regolith Simulants Damage Cells

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday May 08, @07:40AM   Printer-friendly
from the breathing-dust-is-bad-for-you dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Breathing Lunar Dust Could Give Astronauts Bronchitis and Even Lung Cancer

[In] a recent study, a team of pharmacologists, geneticists and geoscientists consider how being exposed to lunar dust could have a serious effect on future astronauts' lungs.

[...] Previous research has also shown that dust can cause damage to cells' DNA, which can cause mutations and eventually lead to cancer. For these reasons, Caston and her colleagues were well-motivated to see what harmful effects lunar soil could have on the human body. For the sake of their study, the team exposed human lung cells and mouse brain cells to samples of simulated lunar soil.

These simulants were created by using dust samples from Earth that resemble soil found on the Moon's lunar highlands and volcanic plains, which were then ground to a fine powder. What they found was that up to 90% of human lung cells and mouse neurons died when exposed to the dust samples. The simulants also caused significant DNA damage to mouse neurons, and the human lung cells were so effectively damaged that it was impossible to measure any damage to the cells' DNA.

Assessing Toxicity and Nuclear and Mitochondrial DNA Damage Caused by Exposure of Mammalian Cells to Lunar Regolith Simulants (open, DOI: 10.1002/2017GH000125) (DX)

Original Submission


«  Neurons Use a Single Switch to Decide Whether to Make or Break New Connections
Lunar Regolith Simulants Damage Cells | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @07:47AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @07:47AM (#676941)

    The Moon is a Harsh Mistress, and so is Her Dust. Heinlen, I believe?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @08:19AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @08:19AM (#676950)

    Conclusion: When visiting the moon, don't take off your space suit helmet to breathe the fresh air.

    (Not even if your spanner somehow ends up inside your helmet).

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 08, @08:25AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 08, @08:25AM (#676951)

      I know that lower gravity on the Moon makes it easier, but I still don't think jumping to conclusion is warranted.

(1)