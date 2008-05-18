from the just-chillin dept.
Weed the people? Companies relax drug-testing policies in bid to attract more workers
Near-full employment and changing attitudes about cannabis are prompting some companies to drop pre-employment drug screenings for marijuana, experts in human resources say. "It is happening," said Brian Kropp, group vice president at Gartner's HR practice. "In all the conversations we've been having with executives about this issue, more and more of them are dropping it," he said.
According to attorney James Reidy, chair of the labor and employment group at the law firm of Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green, an increasingly common viewpoint among employers is: "It's an artificial barrier to employment. ... It's no different than having a beer Sunday night."
[...] A 2011 survey conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management found that 57 percent of employers conducted drug tests on all job candidates, a number which likely has fallen since then, extrapolations from smaller studies suggest. A Colorado survey conducted by the Mountain States Employers Council (now called the Employers Council) in 2014, the year the state legalized marijuana for recreational adult use, found that 77 percent of employers said they conducted drug testing, a figure that fell to 62 percent three years later.
Also at Southeast Missourian (AP).
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday May 08, @09:41AM (1 child)
Sounds somewhat obvious really. If it's legal then it becomes somewhat odd to test for it and use it to disqualify applicants for a job. That said alcohol is legal and they test people for that all the time, I guess just as nobody wants for various reasons hire an alcoholic they might not want to hire the village stoner -- at least not for certain jobs.
The second quote seems a bit off tho ...
This seems fairly obvious. Wanna operate heavy machinery, require precision in your work or be responsible for the lives of others? Can't drink and drive or smoke and fly then.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @09:46AM
Non-enforcement isn't the same as being legal. Federal law is unchanged.
We fought a civil war over the right of a state to nullify federal law. It is settled. Aside from federal laws that explicitly allow an override, states can't do that.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @09:43AM (1 child)
I do stuff that is top secret... well sort of beyond that. In theory, I could be drug tested. The reality is that they interview everybody I know, so they'd track down any supplier.
Smoked pot 9 years ago, back at a party in college? Those people are going to be interviewed.
Simply put, pot is career-limiting, and for what? To cloud your mind so you can experience being dumb and crazy? I happen to value my mind; it is how I make my living.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 08, @09:51AM
You call not being allowed to work in defense as "limiting"?
And giving away the small pleasures of life only to work in defense is... the opposite of limiting?