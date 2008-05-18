Stories
Gut Check: Metabolites Shed by Intestinal Microbiota Keep Inflammation at Bay

Researchers at Tufts University have elucidated a mechanism by which the "good" bacteria that reside in our gastrointestinal tract can help protect us from inflammation, and how their disruption (dysbiosis) can increase the susceptibility of the liver to more harmful forms of disease. Their study, now available in the journal Cell Reports, identified two key metabolites produced by the bacteria in mice that modulate inflammation in the host and could ultimately reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

[...] People who eat a high fat diet are more susceptible to NAFLD. Replicating that diet in mice, the researchers found that within just a few weeks, their intestinal microbiota changed character significantly, with some species of bacteria increasing and others decreasing. At the same time, an inventory of metabolites in the mouse's GI tract, serum and liver showed some metabolites known to be linked to intestinal microbiota to shift compared to mice on a low-fat diet. Three of those metabolites -- tryptamine (TA), indole-3-acetate (I3A), and xanthurenic acid -- were significantly depleted in high fat diet mice.

"That's bad news for the liver," said Kyongbum Lee, Ph.D., professor of chemical and biological engineering at the School of Engineering at Tufts. "We demonstrated that two of these metabolites -- I3A and TA -- attenuate the effects of inflammation in several ways. Their depletion clears the way for disease to progress toward more serious stages."

Source: http://now.tufts.edu/news-releases/gut-check-metabolites-shed-intestinal-microbiota-keep-inflammation-bay

Smitha Krishnan, Yufang Ding, Nima Saedi, Maria Choi, Gautham V. Sridharan, David H. Sherr, Martin L. Yarmush, Robert C. Alaniz, Arul Jayaraman, Kyongbum Lee. Gut Microbiota-Derived Tryptophan Metabolites Modulate Inflammatory Response in Hepatocytes and Macrophages. Cell Reports, 2018; 23 (4): 1099 DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2018.03.109

Original Submission


