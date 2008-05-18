from the false-negative dept.
The first machine to kill a human entirely on its own initiative was "Likely Caused By Software Set to Ignore Objects On Road" according to a new report on the collision which happened last March:
The car's sensors detected the pedestrian, who was crossing the street with a bicycle, but Uber's software decided it didn't need to react right away. That's a result of how the software was tuned. Like other autonomous vehicle systems, Uber's software has the ability to ignore "false positives," or objects in its path that wouldn't actually be a problem for the vehicle, such as a plastic bag floating over a road. In this case, Uber executives believe the company's system was tuned so that it reacted less to such objects. But the tuning went too far, and the car didn't react fast enough, one of these people said.
Fast enough? She walked across three and a half lanes in what should have been plain view of the car's LIDAR the entire time.
takyon: Also at Reuters. Older report at The Drive.
Previously: Uber Pulls Self-Driving Cars After First Fatal Crash of Autonomous Vehicle
Video Released of Fatal Uber - Pedestrian Accident, and More
A self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona. It was in autonomous mode at the time of the collision, with a vehicle operator behind the wheel. Uber has suspended testing of its self-driving cars.
I couldn't find any good analysis of the liability situation here.
A few Soylentils wrote in to tell us about a fatal accident between a pedestrian and an autonomous Uber vehicle.
Update - Video Released of Fatal Uber - Pedestrian Accident
I debated just replying to the original story, but this seemed a pretty significant update to me:
The Uber vehicle was operating in autonomous mode when it crashed into 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg on Sunday evening. Herzberg was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries, in what may be the first known pedestrian fatality in a self-driving crash.
The video footage does not conclusively show who is at fault. Tempe police initially reported that Herzberg appeared suddenly; however, the video footage seems to show her coming into view a number of seconds before the crash. It also showed the vehicle operator behind the wheel intermittently looking down while the car was driving itself.
The link shows video of the seconds just before the accident.
The pedestrian did not step out in front of the vehicle, she was essentially out in the middle of the road, and all her lateral movement was nearly irrelevant. She might as well have been a stationary object in the middle of the road. You can see the headlights bring her feet into view first, (meaning she was pretty much in the line before the headlights could see her, and then move up her body; she's already in the middle of the road in front of him when she comes into view.
If I were driving that car, I think I'd have had time to hit brakes (but not stop in time). I also think that that if the camera view is an accurate representation of what was really visible, then the car was overdriving its headlights. Although given my experience with cameras, I wouldn't be surprised if actual visibility was better than what the video shows.
This, in my opinion, is pretty damning.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday May 08, @03:16PM (2 children)
Who would have believed that a computer would be unable to instantly identify and categorize any given physical object it might encounter like people do every waking minute of their lives?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @03:20PM
Some engineer left it on 'Kill' mode instead of 'Stop' mode*. It's an easy mistake to make.
Why do you assume the meatbag was misclassified?
Why do you assume the meatbag was misclassified?
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Justin Case on Tuesday May 08, @03:20PM (5 children)
Suppose I make a machine that has the ability to kill people. Not a gun, where the kill decision is made by a human, but a machine that can make that decision on its own initiative.
Now I add the ability for this machine to wander around in public, so fast, in fact, that you can't possibly run away.
Let me give it the capacity to kill not just enemy troops, nor even members of some experimental team who have consented to accept the risk -- no -- I will deliberately include in my design the ability to kill people who are entirely uninvolved in the project. People who never agreed to accept the risk (you know, except for the generic Planetary Occupancy EULA) or were even warned that they would be in the crosshairs (you know, except for the generic Planetary Occupancy EULA).
Does this sound like a good idea to anyone??? Wouldn't I be severely prosecuted for even attempting to produce such a weapon? Is there any justification I could offer that would suffice?
Assuming this goes to trial (and it should) and a jury finds people guilty (and I suppose they should) I fully support the death penalty for those responsible. Moreover, I will be happy to personally swing a sledge hammer, on live TV, up to the heads of any
on any other person who knowingly and with utter disregard for human life participated in the design, manufacture, promotion, or rollout of this killbot technology. Yes I'm serious. Premeditated murder of random bystanders is inexcusable.
No, I do not buy the argument that "other lives will be saved". For one thing, all the claims about what SDCs "will be" is pure speculation. You don't suddenly get the ability to predict the future just because you add "on a computer".
I have a modest proposal for you. Let's give Donald Trump permission to kill people.
We'll debate it in Congress, all proper like, then hold a vote. Even though SDC deployment has not been similarly vetted.
Here's the plan: Donald Trump can kill people any time he wants. No advance notice, no trial, no opportunity to defend yourself. You won't even be put on notice that you're in his crosshairs, other than the general notice given to the entire world that he now has this power and can use it with no checks or limits.
Your *only* possible defense will be to stay at least 50 feet away from any expanse of pavement. Forever.
We'll mutter some vague platitudes about how giving Trump authority to murder on any whim will cost fewer than 30,000* lives per year, so it will be OK. No actual guarantee, of course, that the limit will not be exceeded, or penalties when it is.
* substitute whatever number you think should be here
Meanwhile, nobody seems to be considering the potential for mass exploits. Ever heard of a software zero-day? They are discovered all the time, thanks to careless software development practices combined with management haste to get it out the door. Is there any reason at all to expect SDC software will be different? I mean, besides platitudes and empty promises? Before you answer consider the present case involves "mis-tuned" software. Someone made that decision. Someone who is now a murderer.
Anyway, consider yourself lucky if you have never experienced a software hack that takes down thousands of machines at once. It is entirely possible, and devastating. But so far this has been limited to loss of data and compute power, not loss of life. Picture the hack that sends a million cars into 100-mile-per-hour chaos mode. What will this do to your "lives saved" argument?
Software development practices are nowhere near reliable enough to bet our lives on them, and likely will not get there for decades, if ever. And even if the software is perfect (it never is) you can't even trust your hardware!
If you don't [know how to, bother to] control your software, it will surely control you. Welcome to digital slavery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @03:30PM (1 child)
To be fair, killing people by remotely controlling the computers in cars is almost certainly possible already but doesn't seem to happen much. I guess most people just aren't really into mass murder.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @03:36PM
Isn't that where you show up at church, and start shooting people? Or drowning them in the baptismal?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday May 08, @03:56PM
Good post. I wonder if we might introduce a couple more considerations?
At the present time, some asshole can stand on his brakes, just for the fun of it. He knows that the law will be on his side if he is rear-ended, and he can be an asshat if he wants to be. The people programming today's "autonomous" vehicles know, just as well as the asshat, that most vehicles are operated by some halfwit with a cell phone. They know that needlessly spiking the brake may well result in the halfwit driving up their non-existent smoke holes. Programmers want to avoid accidents, so they try to balance the margins of error.
Let's step forward 25 years. Now, about half the people on the road are riding an autonomous vehicles. The chance of having your smoke hole violated has dropped significantly. Shouldn't that mean the programmers have made adjustments to their margins of error?
Step forward another 25 years. Almost no one drives for himself anymore. Spiking the brakes for the shadow of a bird passing overhead should be fine. Every car around you is networked in, and they know why your are braking madly. No one is going to violate your nonsensical anatomy.
You're right, I can't know what these vehicles will become in the future. But, we can extrapolate some reasonable expectations. I think that ultimately, people will probably be safer because the car can think and react faster than humans do. But, there WILL BE a lot of lifeless bodies along the way.
I mean, we didn't just tame horses overnight, all those millenia ago. We aren't going to tame computers overnight either.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Tuesday May 08, @03:58PM
In fact, it makes them a whole lot worse, the accident rate for autonomous vehicles is far lower than the human rate according to literally everything I have ever seen, and this isn't supposition about future cars, this is the cars already on the road which you are so upset about. If you have other numbers, I would love to see them. I agree, finding good numbers is hard.
We don't ban cars from school zones not because they can't kill, but because their benefits are perceived out outweigh the risks. And that is what we are dealing with here is risk tolerance. And yes, there is always socialized risk to just about everything people do or don't do.
should we do more, better, testing, absolutely.
should we place more focus on security, absolutely.
Also, your understanding of the word murder is just plain wrong, murder requires intent, period. The fact that you also called it premeditated makes me think you won't understand that distinction either, but I had to say it.
(Score: 3, Touché) by tangomargarine on Tuesday May 08, @04:06PM
The hell? This is absolutely not premeditated murder.
The programmers never planned to kill anybody. What's the thing they say in law enforcement, motive, means, and opportunity? What is the programmer's motive to kill people with self-driving cars?
And your comparison of a self-driving car to a killbot is stupid. Yes, a car is a 2-ton weapon. But if I could drop an apartment building on somebody, that would make it a weapon, too, wouldn't it?
You typed a bunch of other words too but were frothing so hard I didn't bother to do more than skim.
Seriously: get some help.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @03:35PM
In other words, the car was trying to tell the difference between a plastic bag and a lady. It should run over a plastic bag - if necessary - but it should not run over a lady. Unfortunately, it was tuned too far towards "plastic bag".
Therefore, when it encountered a "bag lady [wiktionary.org]", it thought "bag" instead of "lady".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @03:42PM (3 children)
So basically it assumes to drive over it, unless classified as something it shouldn't drive over. Shouldn't that be the other way around? Like, safety first, on which most traffic laws are based on?
Drivers don't stop when a plastic bag or tumbleweed flies in front of their car.
Drivers don't stop when a plastic bag or tumbleweed flies in front of their car.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @03:57PM
you're not paying attention. the op said "laws are based on", as in "the pedestrian has the right away for this very reason."
(Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday May 08, @04:02PM
Nope.
Slamming the brakes on because of a bit of tumbleweed blows across would probably cause more accidents.
And what if that bag was just lying in the road with a brick in it? You could probably tell as a human that it "wasn't right".
And you'd probably still try to slow/avoid it even if it's just a blowing empty bag (those things tend to stick to your exhaust and melt with a horrendous smell).
Fact is, the car wasn't able to judge, because it didn't have any sensor capable of judging such things, nor of any intelligence to apply to the sensors it had to judge such things.
Imagine being in a court. And quite literally saying "Sorry, your Honour, but I couldn't tell if the woman with the bike was a paper bag or not, so I just drove over it".
Would it pass muster for a human? No. So why would a company's software claiming to do that human's job be any different?
Fact is, the software isn't there to make these kinds of decisions. It all has to be "tuned" (my prime argument against anyone calling anything we have today AI - they are human-fed heuristics at best, and poor ones at that) because it can't infer anything about the situation whatsoever. All the fancy claims just come down to someone turning a software dial between "run over plastic bags" and "mow down little old ladies". If they tune it wrong, the software goes wrong. And obviously that's what's happened here.
This stuff isn't ready to risk people's lives on.
Give it a few more decades of off-road testing and you might get closer.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday May 08, @04:03PM
Implement detection of objects in front of or behind the car, but no major autonomy features. Tune it to be strict about what is considered a threat, like Uber did. Allow the car to stop before hitting a human in most (some?) cases, but don't give the human driver the opportunity to let go of the wheel or take a nap (no lane keeping). Don't aggressively market/advertise the feature. Save lives.
