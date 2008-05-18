FocusWriter is a cross-platform tool available to be easily installed on multiple GNU/Linux distributions, as well as Windows and Mac OS.

FocusWriter isn't super powerful, nor is it deeply extensible, but it's not entirely special feature-less either, with the FocusWriter website listing its features as:

TXT, basic RTF, Docx, basic ODT file support

Timers and alarms

Daily goals

Fully customizable themes

Typewriter sound effects (optional)

Auto-save (optional)

Live statistics (optional)

Spell-checking (optional)

Multi-document support

Sessions

Portable mode (optional)

Translated into over 20 languages

The program opens the editing interface in fullscreen on start. All you see on start is a blank text document and a wooden background; no menus, buttons or other interface elements that may get in your way. How do you interact with the program then? How do you exit it, load documents, or change some of the default options? All you need to do is move the mouse cursor to the top of the screen and move it back down a bit afterward.