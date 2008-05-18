Stories
A Look at FocusWriter Distraction Free Text Editor on GNU/Linux

posted by janrinok on Tuesday May 08, @10:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the it's-just-another-editor dept.
Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

FocusWriter is a cross-platform tool available to be easily installed on multiple GNU/Linux distributions, as well as Windows and Mac OS.

FocusWriter isn't super powerful, nor is it deeply extensible, but it's not entirely special feature-less either, with the FocusWriter website listing its features as:

  • TXT, basic RTF, Docx, basic ODT file support
  • Timers and alarms
  • Daily goals
  • Fully customizable themes
  • Typewriter sound effects (optional)
  • Auto-save (optional)
  • Live statistics (optional)
  • Spell-checking (optional)
  • Multi-document support
  • Sessions
  • Portable mode (optional)
  • Translated into over 20 languages

The program opens the editing interface in fullscreen on start. All you see on start is a blank text document and a wooden background; no menus, buttons or other interface elements that may get in your way. How do you interact with the program then? How do you exit it, load documents, or change some of the default options? All you need to do is move the mouse cursor to the top of the screen and move it back down a bit afterward.

Because, why not? We haven't had an all-out Vim/Emacs war in a while.

Source: https://www.ghacks.net/2018/05/06/a-look-at-focuswriter-distraction-free-text-editor-on-gnu-linux/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Knowledge Troll on Tuesday May 08, @10:43PM

    by Knowledge Troll (5948) on Tuesday May 08, @10:43PM (#677212) Journal

    The desire to say get off my lawn was almost won except then I realized someone wanted me to do that.

    Anymore for projects I typically use Eclipse + CDT and EPIC. Vim in the default configuration if I need to change something on a box I'm running or any other quick job.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Snow on Tuesday May 08, @10:44PM (8 children)

    by Snow (1601) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 08, @10:44PM (#677213) Journal

    WIN+R notepad [Enter]. BAM! Glorious, glorious notepad. Black courier text on white background. Even spaces for letters. A row counter AND a line counter?! YES!! It has both. Find things, replace things, write things. It's all good, and notepad has your back.

    For everything else there is grep and sed.

    • (Score: 4, Informative) by bob_super on Tuesday May 08, @11:05PM (2 children)

      by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday May 08, @11:05PM (#677222)

      Notepad++, because I get really frustrated without column editing and selected word highlighting.

      • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday May 08, @11:35PM (1 child)

        by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Tuesday May 08, @11:35PM (#677237) Homepage Journal

        -sing Notepad++.

        It highlights way too many things. I've gotten some of it to shut off but not enough yet.

        Barebones withdrew TextEdit and replaced it with a fully-functional BBEdit demo. After thirty days some of the advances features are disabled but it's still perfectly usable.

        I'm going to pay BBEdit's license fee when I get paid Real Soon Now.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @11:45PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @11:45PM (#677246)

          I thought Bare Bones still had a working version of Text Wrangler (I still use it daily for some quick and dirty things). I've been using BBEdit for more than 20 years, though the UI changes in version 10 put me off it quite a bit. That being said BBEdit is certainly worth the money.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @11:16PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @11:16PM (#677227)

      > WIN+R notepad [Enter].

      CTRL+space n [Enter] [launchy.net]

    • (Score: 2) by corey on Tuesday May 08, @11:26PM (1 child)

      by corey (2202) on Tuesday May 08, @11:26PM (#677232)

      Except if you open a file with \n's instead of \r\n's and its all on one line.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @11:47PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @11:47PM (#677247)

        Exactly. That's when you open the file in WordPad ... ugh :-/

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @11:41PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @11:41PM (#677244)

      Snow has made himself even more pathetic in my eyes. It is so sad. He forgot to mention what Micro$erf has in your back! (Hint: what has a point and sharp edges and rhymes with "strife"?)

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Justin Case on Tuesday May 08, @11:04PM

    by Justin Case (4239) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 08, @11:04PM (#677221)

    How do you exit it, load documents, or change some of the default options? All you need to do is move the mouse cursor to the top of the screen

    No sale! When I'm writing, the mouse is a distraction. And a horrible one at that.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @11:17PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @11:17PM (#677229)

    Wang is the perfection.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @11:22PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 08, @11:22PM (#677231)

      No, we FUCKED YOU UP.

      Wordstar Team

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday May 08, @11:30PM (2 children)

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Tuesday May 08, @11:30PM (#677233) Homepage Journal

    We use vi son. They use emacs.

  • (Score: 2) by corey on Tuesday May 08, @11:30PM (2 children)

    by corey (2202) on Tuesday May 08, @11:30PM (#677234)

    LaTeX.

  • (Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Tuesday May 08, @11:42PM (1 child)

    by Appalbarry (66) on Tuesday May 08, @11:42PM (#677245) Journal

    It's really, really nice if you actually include a link to the actual download site.

    https://gottcode.org/focuswriter/ [gottcode.org]

    Especially since quite often the linked article also doesn't include that.

