We think of our job as controlling the user's experience. But the reality is, we control far less than we imagine.

Last week, two events reminded us, yet again, of how right Douglas Crockford was when he declared the web "the most hostile software engineering environment imaginable." Both were serious enough to take down an entire site—actually hundreds of entire sites, as it turned out. And both were avoidable.

[...] The first of these incidents involved the launch of Chrome 66. With that release, Google implemented a security patch with serious implications for folks who weren't paying attention. You might recall that quite a few questionable SSL certificates issued by Symantec Corporation's PKI began to surface early last year. Apparently, Symantec had subcontracted the creation of certificates without providing a whole lot of oversight. Long story short, the Chrome team decided the best course of action with respect to these potentially bogus (and security-threatening) SSL certificates was to set an "end of life" for accepting them as secure. They set Chrome 66 as the cutoff.

So, when Chrome 66 rolled out (an automatic, transparent update for pretty much everyone), suddenly any site running HTTPS on one of these certificates would no longer be considered secure. That's a major problem if the certificate in question is for our primary domain, but it's also a problem it's for a CDN we're using. You see, my server may be running on a valid SSL certificate, but if I have my assets—images, CSS, JavaScript—hosted on a CDN that is not secure, browsers will block those resources. It's like CSS Naked Day all over again.