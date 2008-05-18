from the Oh,-that's-what-it-means! dept.
The word edge in this context means literal geographic distribution. Edge computing is computing that's done at or near the source of the data, instead of relying on the cloud at one of a dozen data centers to do all the work. It doesn't mean the cloud will disappear. It means the cloud is coming to you. [...] One great driver for edge computing is the speed of light. If a Computer A needs to ask Computer B, half a globe away, before it can do anything, the user of Computer A perceives this delay as latency. The brief moments after you click a link before your web browser starts to actually show anything is in large part due to the speed of light. Multiplayer video games implement numerous elaborate techniques to mitigate true and perceived delay between you shooting at someone and you knowing, for certain, that you missed.
Voice assistants typically need to resolve your requests in the cloud, and the roundtrip time can be very noticeable. Your Echo has to process your speech, send a compressed representation of it to the cloud, the cloud has to uncompress that representation and process it — which might involve pinging another API somewhere, maybe to figure out the weather, and adding more speed of light-bound delay — and then the cloud sends your Echo the answer, and finally you can learn that today you should expect a high of 85 and a low of 42, so definitely give up on dressing appropriately for the weather.
So, a recent rumor that Amazon is working on its own AI chips for Alexa should come as no surprise. The more processing Amazon can do on your local Echo device, the less your Echo has to rely on the cloud. It means you get quicker replies, Amazon's server costs are less expensive, and conceivably, if enough of the work is done locally you could end up with more privacy — if Amazon is feeling magnanimous.
The phrase seems to be popping up more this week due to developments at Microsoft's Build 2018 conference:
Microsoft delivers new edge-computing tools that use its speech, camera, AI technologies
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday May 08, @06:18PM (3 children)
My favorite question used to be to ask Alexa what movies came out in 1995. There would be a very, very noticeable pause. Then she would start reciting the list. You could just let it go on, and on, and on, and on until you were sick of it.
Alexa! Stop!
Now, she tells the first few movies and then tells you where you can go.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday May 08, @06:35PM (1 child)
Alexa, what are the digits of pi?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday May 08, @06:53PM
I've never tried that one. What happens? Have they "fixed" it? ("fixed" in the sense that you take a pet to the vet to be "fixed" to prevent offspring.)
I will have to think about how one would calculate PI in a way that you can continue producing a sequence of digits forever.
The way I do it requires knowing up front how many digits you want.
I suppose the algorithm could use unlimited precision, rather than limiting it. Then each iteration, compare to the previous. Once, say 2, or more digits have "stabilized", then produce them as new digits. Yet the iterations keep going forever. The internal variable values keep getting longer and longer with more decimal digits.
I will have to work on expressing that algorithm as both:
* A Java Iterator (and Stream)
* A Clojure lazy list
Then I will have to generalize the approach so that different "iteration algorithms" can be plugged in to produce an infinite sequence of digits in decimal (or your preferred radix?).
(Score: 4, Informative) by Snow on Tuesday May 08, @06:39PM
99% of my use of Google home goes like this:
OK Google, make a (Doggie|Pig|Horsie|Monkey|Elephant) sound. My daughter loves it.
Rarely will I get it to play music. It's actually pretty useless at everything else.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bob_super on Tuesday May 08, @06:35PM
So, now you're gonna push the cloud all the way into the customers' building, for The Ultimate Low Latency !
The workers will love the low latency, the beancounters will love not owning the hardware, and the provider will love not paying for the building, bandwidth and power!
One big pool of proprietary VMs accessed through thin clients ... it's like the main processing, but all in one frame ... now how could we name that ?
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday May 08, @06:36PM
...Digitalization, Big Data, Edge.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Thexalon on Tuesday May 08, @06:53PM
1. $NEW_BUZZWORD means that we should do all the hard computing work on high-powered servers managed by professionals, and have relatively "thin" clients for the users that basically just display the results and handle user input.
2. $NEW_BUZZWORD means that we should do more of the hard computing work on those clients that are otherwise sitting there relatively idle, thus easing the load on the high-powered and expensive servers.
3. But wouldn't it be great if the clients were less busy? Let's shift more of the work back to the servers. Goto step 1.
Of course, what none of that changes is that the computation has to be done somewhere by something.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday May 08, @07:08PM (1 child)
In regards to anything to do with MS, it stands for living on the edge.
Leave more than gaming in the hands of MS? Yeah, nah.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday May 08, @07:19PM
Using Edge to browse or Internet Exploiter. That puts one on Edge.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Tuesday May 08, @07:19PM
My Bulshit-Bingo-card just got filled all the way in each direction. Can I have another, please?
And, I'd like to collect my BB prize?