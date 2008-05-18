On Monday, an orange and blue car with the words "Self-Driving Vehicle" prominently displayed on both sides drove itself through the streets of this rapidly growing city north of Dallas, navigating across four lanes of traffic and around a traffic circle.

The car, operated by the Silicon Valley start-up Drive.ai, will eventually become part of a fleet of autonomous taxis that will ferry locals along a predetermined route between the Dallas Cowboys facility in Frisco and two other office, retail and apartment complexes.

While other companies have tested self-driving cars for years and some are in the early stages of offering a taxi service, Drive.ai's autonomous vehicle debut on Monday was still notable. It was the first new rollout of autonomous cars in the United States since a pedestrian died in Arizona in March after a self-driving car operated by Uber hit her.