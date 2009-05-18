Stories
Netgear Launches Modem-Router Combination With Mesh Wi-Fi

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 09, @03:05AM   Printer-friendly
from the a-mesh-of-WiFi-like-a-flock-of-birds dept.
takyon writes:

Today, Netgear is launching the Orbi cable modem - a dual PCB solution with the same form-factor as that of the existing Orbi RBK40 kit. The dual PCB solution refers to the cable modem and the wireless routers coming on distinct boards, with separate firmware for each. ISPs can handle the firmware update for the modem segment, while the consumers can update the wireless router firmware independently. The activation process has also been simplified by Netgear, with new features in the Orbi mobile app making it a seamless process.

Netgear has been very active in releasing new firmware features for their Orbi products (tying in with their pivot to a services-based revenue model for their offerings). Features such as 'Circle with Disney' (which has a premium subscription option) are turning out to be hits based on the feedback we have received from current Orbi customers. The ability to update the Orbi router firmware independent of the cable modem firmware is a key feature of the Cable Orbi.

Addressing the two main concerns with combo devices allows Netgear to promote the advantages of an Orbi with an integrated modem:

  • The modem / router device can act as the master in a mesh Wi-Fi system.
  • Combining the modem and router into one device implies fewer devices to purchase for the consumer.
  • Existing Orbi satellites can be repurposed for usage with the Orbi Cable master unit

Netgear has two SKUs with the Cable Orbi hardware - the Cable Orbi Router (CBR40), priced at $300, is a single device that integrates the modem and wireless router into one unit. The Cable Orbi Kit (CBK40) bundles a satellite with the Cable Orbi Router for $400.

The article mentions that the modem contains an Intel Puma chipset, which have been plagued with issues.

Press release.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @03:39AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @03:39AM (#677325)

    We had a Netgear wireless router and it worked OK for a couple of years. But then it quit and online/voice tech support would only offer very expensive software/firmware fixes -- nearly the same price as the router. It almost seemed like they had broken it on purpose, so that they could (effectively) sell it to us again(?) There may be more to this story, but it was a few years ago and I've probably forgotten details on purpose, it wasn't fun to deal with them.

    Turns out we aren't the only ones that won't buy Netgear again, see, for example,
        https://www.consumeraffairs.com/home_electronics/netgear.html [consumeraffairs.com]
    Lots of 1/5 star reviews and bad experiences.

  • (Score: 2) by black6host on Wednesday May 09, @03:45AM

    by black6host (3827) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday May 09, @03:45AM (#677326) Journal

    The article mentions that the modem contains an Intel Puma chipset, which have been plagued with issues.

    This type of device will be offered by many vendors, is my guess. And when that happens, there will be more than just Intel's Puma chipset to pick from. That's what I love about tech nowadays. We have consumer choice over what types of problems, security issues and well, the simply unknowable!, that we'd like to live with :)

    Always a new surprise, each and every day! Damn I love tech!

