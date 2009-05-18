18/05/09/0114220 story
Today's choice gives us an insight into how Google measure and analyse the performance of large user-facing services such as Gmail (from which most of the data in the paper is taken). It's a paper in two halves. The first part of the paper demonstrates through an analysis of traffic and load patterns why the only real way to analyse production performance is using live production systems. The second part of the paper shares two techniques that Google use for doing so: coordinated bursty tracing and vertical context injection.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Wednesday May 09, @10:28AM
The only real way to analyse your user interface for performance is to measure the expletives per minute uttered by users
(or per-second if Gmail or Android)
