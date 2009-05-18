Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Discovery of Gene of Extra Chromosome Boosts Zebra Finch Biology

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 09, @04:37AM   Printer-friendly
from the extra-pair-of-jeans dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow3941

In the zebra finch, an extra chromosome exists in the reproductive, or germline, cells. (Songbirds have 40 chromosomes and 41 with the extra chromosome.) Known as the germline-restricted chromosome, its sequence is largely unknown and none of its genes have been identified, until now. Using sophisticated genome-sequencing techniques, American University researchers have identified the first gene of the GRC. This finding could pave the way for further research into what makes a bird male or female.

"We don't know the function of this gene, and we don't know how many other organisms have genes like this," said John Bracht, assistant professor of biology at American University.

Bracht led the team of students on the genomics project. The idea originated when he started his lab at AU in 2014 and got to talking about the unusual genomics of zebra finch with Colin Saldanha, a co-author and collaborator on the study. Saldanha is an AU neurobiologist who studies how estrogen protects the brains of zebra finches from dangerous inflammation after traumatic injury. Both scientists agreed it would be worthwhile to try to sequence the mysterious extra chromosome in the germline of songbirds.

Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/05/180503142938.htm

Michelle K. Biederman, Megan M. Nelson, Kathryn C. Asalone, Alyssa L. Pedersen, Colin J. Saldanha, John R. Bracht. Discovery of the First Germline-Restricted Gene by Subtractive Transcriptomic Analysis in the Zebra Finch, Taeniopygia guttata. Current Biology, 2018; DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2018.03.067

Original Submission


«  Soylentnews Server Reboot Schedule May 5-10 [Update 3]
Discovery of Gene of Extra Chromosome Boosts Zebra Finch Biology | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @05:50AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @05:50AM (#677349)

    We could have had, oh, I donno, an aristarchus submission?

(1)