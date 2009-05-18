In the zebra finch, an extra chromosome exists in the reproductive, or germline, cells. (Songbirds have 40 chromosomes and 41 with the extra chromosome.) Known as the germline-restricted chromosome, its sequence is largely unknown and none of its genes have been identified, until now. Using sophisticated genome-sequencing techniques, American University researchers have identified the first gene of the GRC. This finding could pave the way for further research into what makes a bird male or female.

"We don't know the function of this gene, and we don't know how many other organisms have genes like this," said John Bracht, assistant professor of biology at American University.

Bracht led the team of students on the genomics project. The idea originated when he started his lab at AU in 2014 and got to talking about the unusual genomics of zebra finch with Colin Saldanha, a co-author and collaborator on the study. Saldanha is an AU neurobiologist who studies how estrogen protects the brains of zebra finches from dangerous inflammation after traumatic injury. Both scientists agreed it would be worthwhile to try to sequence the mysterious extra chromosome in the germline of songbirds.