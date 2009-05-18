from the step-in-the-right-direction dept.
Walmart announced Monday the retail giant will begin to restrict opioid prescriptions to help stem the deadly drug epidemic.
"Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies are set to limit customers' acute opioid prescriptions to a seven-day supply, with up to a 50 morphine milligram equivalent maximum per day, the company said in a news release.
The new rules align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines which suggest "three days or less will often be sufficient" for those prescribed the painkillers, and "more than seven days will rarely be needed."
foxnews.com/health/2018/05/07/walmart-to-limit-opioid-prescriptions-at-pharmacies-amid-epidemic.html
[Ed Note - This is for initial acute opioid prescriptions only meaning short duration as opposed to chronic or long term prescriptions or courses of treatment.]
(Score: 2) by AssCork on Wednesday May 09, @01:57PM
Ah, "acute" vs "chronic" - so no "new druggies" only "established druggies" will be permitted. Nice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @01:57PM (6 children)
So Walmart is arrogating to itself the right to change a doctor's prescription?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @02:02PM (5 children)
Doctors are part of the problem here. Ever heard of kickbacks?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday May 09, @02:19PM (4 children)
You're not wrong, but you're not entirely right, either.
The pharmacist's job is to full prescriptions. The doctor decides what you need, how much, and how frequently you should take it. If there is any question from the pharmacist, he need only pick up a phone to verify what is on the prescription. If, on the other hand, the pharmacist is half sure (or more) that the doctor is part of the problem, THEN the pharmacist need pick up the phone, and talk to the law.
Yes, doctors are part of the problem. But, that doesn't give a bunch of asswipes in Northern Arkansas the right or the authority to override the doctor's decisions. WTF does any Walton know about suffering? If they get the teeniest little headache, they can rest their tiny little heads on cushions stuffed with hundred dollar bills, left to them by Old Man Sam. And, you can bet your ass that they get all the drugs that they need or want.
︻╦══╤─
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @02:21PM (1 child)
Don't get me wrong, I completely agree with you. I was just pointing out that you shouldn't give doctors 100% trust just because they are doctors. There are problems in many other areas too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @02:42PM
well, you're the one who decided to phrase it as if you were arguing. it doesn't matter if doctors are "part of the problem". the point was whether freaking walmart should be overriding doctor's prescriptions, basically.
you shouldn't need a prescription for anything. it should either be legal or not and everything(i'm not going to think of all the possible exceptions. if you think of something legitimate, good for you.) should be legal unless there's fraud or actual force involved. all of this control is un-american.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Wednesday May 09, @02:32PM (1 child)
The problem is that doctors fuck up... constantly. Pharmacy systems catch a lot of drug interaction warnings that doctors simply miss. Also, they can catch things like "doctors A, B, and C, independently prescribed oxycontin for this patient" Those three doctors did not know about each other because the "patient" failed to mention it. Of course if they had taken these to three different pharmacies they might get away with it.
But you are right in that it isn't as simple as "pharmacists rule doctors drool" or "pharmacies should just dispense as many pills as the piece of paper says, why would they turn down money?" Some people simply need a metric ass-ton of pills because our healthcare system wont pay to deal with chronic issues... or there just isn't a treatment available.
Clearly this is just an effort by Walmart to get people that want lots of pills to go to a different pharmacy so that when public outcry rises up, they can point the fingers at their competitors. Hey, maybe that can drive the last few non Walmart pharmacies in town out of business. Win-Win.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @02:47PM
yes, and walmart has a long history of totalitarianism in the guise of patriotism. they were one of the first big companies to sign up for the "if you see something, say something" campaign from your pals at the Dept of Faderland Tyranny.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday May 09, @02:58PM
ADA Lawsuit for unlawful interference with a person's diability coming in 5... 4... 3... 2...