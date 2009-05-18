Walmart announced Monday the retail giant will begin to restrict opioid prescriptions to help stem the deadly drug epidemic.

"Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies are set to limit customers' acute opioid prescriptions to a seven-day supply, with up to a 50 morphine milligram equivalent maximum per day, the company said in a news release.

The new rules align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines which suggest "three days or less will often be sufficient" for those prescribed the painkillers, and "more than seven days will rarely be needed."