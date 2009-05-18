Every big tech company is an AI company these days, but none more so than Google. To underline the point ahead of its I/O developers conference, the company has rebranded its Google Research division as Google AI, reflecting the centrality of artificial intelligence to the company's future.

In a blog post announcing the news, the company said the rebrand was to "better reflect [its] commitment" to integrating AI into various services. It follows an organizational reshuffle last month which saw AI product development split up from Google's search efforts, and veteran Googler Jeff Dean taking the helm of the new division. A newly-revamped homepage for Google AI also emphasizes more than just the company's consumer products, highlighting recently-published research in topics like health and astronomy and open-source tools used by the AI community worldwide, like the machine learning framework Tensor Flow. (Important to note also: non-AI research will still be done under in the new "Google AI" division.)