A World of Warcraft gamer has been sentenced to jail in the US for carrying out a cyber-attack that interfered with the service in Europe. Calin Mateias had been accused of flooding Blizzard Entertainment's computer servers with traffic between February and September 2010. He was said to have carried out the distributed denial of service (DDoS) assault to prevent rivals logging in. Thousands of players were caught up in the resulting disruption.

The Romanian citizen - who had been extradited to Los Angeles to face the charges - pleaded guilty in February to one count of causing damage to a protected computer. He has also paid $29,987 (£22,176) to Blizzard to cover the costs it racked up trying to repel the data deluge.