Chrome OS is getting full-fledged Linux apps
Google Chrome is getting a big upgrade with the ability to run Linux apps, with a preview set to be released on the Google Pixelbook today before rolling out later to other models, according to a report from VentureBeat.
It's a major addition to Google's web-based operating system, which up until now has offered web-based Chrome applications and, more recently, the ability to run Android apps. But the option to run full-fledged Linux software marks the first time that real desktop applications have come to Chrome OS.
According to Chrome OS director of product management Kan Liu, users will be able to run Linux tools, editors, and integrated development environments directly on Chromebooks, installing them from their regular sources just like they would on a regular Linux machine. According to Liu, "We put the Linux app environment within a security sandbox, running inside a virtual machine," with the apps running seamlessly alongside Android and web applications on Chrome OS.
(Score: 3, Touché) by PiMuNu on Wednesday May 09, @05:03PM (6 children)
I hope people are not going to start referring to linux executables as "Apps". A crime against humanity.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday May 09, @05:16PM (2 children)
It is inevitable that Inkscape, Gimp, VLC and many others will be called "Apps" by Chrome OS users.
Woo Hoo! I've been waiting for this! Can't wait to read TFA . . . er, am I supposed to read that before posting?
(I just bought a new Pixelbook last month.)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 09, @05:24PM (1 child)
I wonder how much overhead will be involved. My 2 GB Chromebook would probably struggle to run those, if it gains the ability at all. I had a fair bit of trouble running the ChromeOS version of VLC, although the alternatives were even worse and the program has since updated. I'm interested to see which version of VLC runs better and if VideoLAN stops developing the ChromeOS port due to this move.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday May 09, @06:01PM
There's your answer about overhead right there.
Emulating another entire operating system in order to run a single program is never cheap.
Furthermore, they stretch the meaning of "seamlessly" to the breaking point. Nothing in a proper sandbox runs seamlessly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @05:53PM (2 children)
Oh don't be such a grandpa, back in the day only the cool kids called software "applications" instead of programs. So of course the hip crowd continued the practice by shortening the cool word! "Program" may be more accurate and descriptive, but "application" helps bridge the gap between ignorance and usage. If the word itself doesn't make much sense then clueless users will feel more comfortable.
Do you really want people to use "executable"? They will associate linux or whatever with crime and death!!
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday May 09, @06:02PM (1 child)
The word "Application" bridges no gap.
Sorry, that's just bingo-word bullshit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @06:09PM
I guess my humor was a little too veiled. I hate "apps" however I also realize it is impossible to fight certain popular trends so I'm trying to make peace with it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @05:55PM
Embrace *hug of death initiated*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @05:57PM
Imagine a Beowulf cluster of these . . .