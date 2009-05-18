from the zapp-brannigan dept.
Former NASA astronaut, test pilot, and retired USAF Colonel Terry Virts is itching for a U.S. Space Force:
During my 30 plus years in the Air Force I had the privilege of serving as a pilot for my entire active duty career, with 16 of those years in Air Force Space Command as an astronaut. And I can say unequivocally that the air and space domains are completely different and independent of each other.
[...] If space is a separate domain, worthy of its own uniformed service, what exactly should it comprise, and what would it look like? Today, not only does the Air Force have its own space component, but so does the Army and Navy as well as other government agencies. I propose combining all "title 10" (i.e. combat related forces, as opposed to "title 50" intelligence gathering forces) assets that leave the atmosphere, or return from space, in a newly formed "Space Force," reporting directly to the secretary of Defense.
[...] I believe making this change will actually save money, as duplication is eliminated. It will also improve the quality of support that the joint force commander has at his disposal, as the joint-force space component commander will be entirely focused on providing space domain support to the joint fight, and not on pleasing an Air Force (or Navy or Army) chain of command that may have conflicting priorities.
[...] The time for a new uniformed service, the Space Force, is now. America deserves the most modern, efficient, and innovative military possible, and this will be a critical element in keeping us many steps ahead of our enemies.
Previously: The United States Space Corps Wants You...
Congressional Panel Puts Plans for a US Space Corps in 2018 Defense Budget
US lawmakers have drafted legislation proposing the formation of a new branch of the military called the Space Corps. This new space-orientated military service would join the five other branches of the United States Armed Forces and is intended to manage national security in space.
Last week, the House Armed Service Committee, led by Republican Chairman Mike Rogers and Ranking Member Democrat Jim Cooper, introduced the new legislation claiming that the current national security space systems in the United States are not capable of protecting the country's space assets.
"Not only are there developments by adversaries," says Mr Rogers and Mr Cooper in the committee release, "but we are imposing upon the national security space enterprise a crippling organizational and management structure and an acquisition system that has led to delays and cost-overruns."
Although the proposal establishes the US Space Corps as its own separate military service, it would still be operated from within the Department of the Air Force, in much the same way the US Marine Corps operates from within the Department of the Navy.
Will the space lasers make a 'pew, pew!' sound?
Don't get your hopes up too high about becoming a space marine quite yet. But if the House of Representatives' version of the 2018 defense budget goes through, you may soon be able to enlist in the US Space Corps.
Back in January of 2001, days before the inauguration of President George W. Bush, a commission headed by future Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld warned of a "space Pearl Harbor" and urged a reorganization of the military to put a greater emphasis on warfare in the space domain—defending US communications and intelligence satellites, and if necessary taking out the satellites of adversaries. In their report, the Commission to Assess United States National Security Space Management and Organizations told Congress, "The US is more dependent on space than any other nation... Yet the threat to the US and its allies in and from space does not command the attention it merits."
A few things happened that derailed efforts to change that perceived neglect. But now the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) has breathed new life into those old plans by including a provision in the House version of the 2018 US defense budget that would create a separate military service dedicated to the cause of space as a warfare domain: the US Space Corps. It would also create a separate joint command, the US Space Command, breaking the role out of the US Strategic Command much in the way that was done with the US Cyber Command.
Source: Ars Technica
Previously: The United States Space Corps Wants You...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by tangomargarine on Wednesday May 09, @06:28PM (11 children)
Isn't the U.S. party to at least one international treaty that forbids the militarization of space?
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @06:38PM
As you say it is a small wrinkle easily smoothed by a few low altitude EMP bursting nukes. Try complaining now bitches!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @06:38PM (5 children)
Nope.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @06:43PM
It's OK, our deadly space-crowbars won't leave your city irradiated.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday May 09, @07:10PM (2 children)
I mean, I'd argue that tungsten rods dropped from orbit are basically weapons of mass destruction...
We're pretending that the term means anything anymore anyway. The morons in the government prosecuted the Boston marathon bombers for using WMDs for their pressure cooker bombs.
Are you fucking kidding me.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday May 09, @07:20PM
But you would lose that argument.
Tungsten rods, or cement training bombs, can punch through a single roof, maybe kill an entire "wedding party".
But that does not make them a weapon of mass destruction.
WMD has specific meaning.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Wednesday May 09, @07:49PM
In fact, their destructive potential is directly proportional to their mass!
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday May 09, @07:13PM
YUP! It does apply.
You can apparently put bombs in orbit, (and carry a single gun on the ISS if you are Russian) but you can't establish a base or an "installation".
So a Space Force would have no place to operate, or train, and no space bases to occupy.
It would have to launch from earth each time it needed to go to space, for any reason.
Military people on military payrolls have been the norm in space from the beginning. The X-37B [theatlantic.com] is as close as it gets to a military installation and a military maneuver. Apparently unarmed vehicles are allowed even if nobody is allowed to check that they are unarmed.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday May 09, @06:42PM (2 children)
Yes, it should be a Canadian Peace Keeping Space Force, codenamed The McKenzie's.
If war threatens, we'll just break out the brewskies and....peace! Perpetual Christmas truce, 1914 style.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @06:45PM (1 child)
They've been fighting mutants for years now https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4KTebUT6Mw [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday May 09, @06:58PM
Pssssst..ACT! ACT!
Watched this in the theater in the original run....wondered wtf was going on when it started like that, lol.
Ah, good times, good times.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 09, @06:44PM
Countries, especially the U.S., can unilaterally pull out of treaties whenever they feel like.
One solution to maximize the benefits of the treaty may be to continue to develop relevant technologies on the ground, within DARPA, then pull out and go full Space Force.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @06:54PM (1 child)
It will really help us to rename things.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @07:09PM
Its the tower of Babel all over again...
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday May 09, @07:19PM
Space force makes it sound like some shitty sci-fi from the 60's. If they are not going to call it Space Marines then there just is no hope. You already elected your God Emperor so you might as well do it.