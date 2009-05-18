A potential new cure for baldness has been discovered using a drug originally intended to treat osteoporosis.

Enhanced hair growth is a side-effect of a different drug, cyclosporine A, used to treat autoimmune diseases. And researchers found it also inhibited a protein, SFRP1, that blocks a molecular pathway, WNT, vital for the growth of many tissues, including hair.

The new cure uses another drug, Way-316606, that was designed to inhibit SFRP1 as treatment for osteoporosis.

Project leader Dr Nathan Hawkshaw said it could "make a real difference to people who suffer from hair loss".