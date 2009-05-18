from the death-to-toupees dept.
Potential new cure found for baldness
A potential new cure for baldness has been discovered using a drug originally intended to treat osteoporosis.
Enhanced hair growth is a side-effect of a different drug, cyclosporine A, used to treat autoimmune diseases. And researchers found it also inhibited a protein, SFRP1, that blocks a molecular pathway, WNT, vital for the growth of many tissues, including hair.
The new cure uses another drug, Way-316606, that was designed to inhibit SFRP1 as treatment for osteoporosis.
Project leader Dr Nathan Hawkshaw said it could "make a real difference to people who suffer from hair loss".
Also at CNBC.
Identifying novel strategies for treating human hair loss disorders: Cyclosporine A suppresses the Wnt inhibitor, SFRP1, in the dermal papilla of human scalp hair follicles (open, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.2003705) (DX)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Wednesday May 09, @08:34PM (2 children)
Like the solutions for ED, additional research will get fully funded, then get a short-track FDA approval, including repurposing any team working on useless distractions like cancer cures.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @09:07PM
Bob I think the troll is targeting you, I haven't gone back to check but must be an angry little incel triggered by your liberal opinions.
