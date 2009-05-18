from the who-watches-the-watchers dept.
"What are you looking at?" Said the wrong way, those can be fighting words. But in fields as diverse as psychological research and user experience testing, knowing what people are looking at in real-time can be invaluable. Eye-tracking software does this, but generally at a cost that keeps it out of the hands of the home gamer.
Or it used to. With hacked $20 webcams, this open source eye tracker will let you watch how someone is processing what they see. But [John Evans]' Hackaday Prize entry is more than that. Most of the detail is in the video below, a good chunk of which [John] uses to extol the virtues of the camera he uses for his eye tracker, a Logitech C270. And rightly so — the cheap and easily sourced camera has remarkable macro capabilities right out of the box, a key feature for a camera that's going to be trained on an eyeball a few millimeters away.
Source: https://hackaday.com/2018/05/05/low-cost-eye-tracking-with-webcams-and-open-source-software/
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday May 09, @09:40PM
As expected from geeks, the following is carefully hidden in the code:
IF (gaze_lock == "boobs") PRINT "Mesmerized by her eyes. Peering at her soul."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @10:14PM (1 child)
http://eviacam.crea-si.com/ [crea-si.com] (GPL)
Still have to come up with an application as I have 2 perfectly working hands... yet it's kinda neat too.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 09, @10:32PM
I'm trying that at now. Somewhat effective even with my shitty (15 FPS?!) web cam, but I don't want to enable "dwell click" as that will probably just cause problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @10:25PM
After watching the video and TFA I get that this is attaching a webcam to goggles to detect point of focus. Only a matter of time before it is figured out to track your pupils from a camera pointing at your face and figure out exactly what you're looking at.