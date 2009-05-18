Stories
Christopher Nolan Returns Kubrick Sci-Fi Masterpiece '2001: A Space Odyssey' to its Original Glory

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday May 09, @11:01PM
MrPlow writes:

Christopher Nolan wants to show me something interesting. Something beautiful and exceptional, something that changed his life when he was a boy.

It's also something that Nolan, one of the most accomplished and successful of contemporary filmmakers, has persuaded Warner Bros. to share with the world both at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival and then in theaters nationwide, but in a way that boldly deviates from standard practice.

For what is being cued up in a small, hidden-away screening room in an unmarked building in Burbank is a brand new 70-mm reel of film of one of the most significant and influential motion pictures ever made, Stanley Kubrick's 1968 science-fiction epic "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Yes, you read that right. Not a digital anything, an actual reel of film that was for all intents and purposes identical to the one Nolan saw as a child and Kubrick himself would have looked at when the film was new half a century ago.

Source: http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/movies/la-ca-mn-christopher-nolan-2001-20180503-story.html

