from the open-the-pod-bay-doors-HAL dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow3941
Christopher Nolan wants to show me something interesting. Something beautiful and exceptional, something that changed his life when he was a boy.
It's also something that Nolan, one of the most accomplished and successful of contemporary filmmakers, has persuaded Warner Bros. to share with the world both at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival and then in theaters nationwide, but in a way that boldly deviates from standard practice.
For what is being cued up in a small, hidden-away screening room in an unmarked building in Burbank is a brand new 70-mm reel of film of one of the most significant and influential motion pictures ever made, Stanley Kubrick's 1968 science-fiction epic "2001: A Space Odyssey."
Yes, you read that right. Not a digital anything, an actual reel of film that was for all intents and purposes identical to the one Nolan saw as a child and Kubrick himself would have looked at when the film was new half a century ago.
Source: http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/movies/la-ca-mn-christopher-nolan-2001-20180503-story.html
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 09, @11:17PM (4 children)
2001 was shot in 2.21:1 super panavision 70 which requires a curved screen so venues are limited. [visual-memory.co.uk] Respect to Nolan but I'm afraid I can't do that Dave; We're never going to see it in it's original glory.
(Score: 1) by mechanicjay on Wednesday May 09, @11:51PM (2 children)
My VMS box beat up your Windows box.
(Score: 1) by mechanicjay on Wednesday May 09, @11:55PM
Boo.
My VMS box beat up your Windows box.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @12:18AM
"The Seattle Cinerama Theatre ... is one of only three movie theaters in the world still capable of showing three-panel Cinerama films." [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by mendax on Thursday May 10, @12:07AM
Considering that I first saw a scratchy print of it in the university theater with an awful sound system, I'll forego the curved screen for an excellent flatscreen presentation. Incidentally, I watched the film last night on DVD at home. Not as good as a 70-mm print in a modern theater but at least it had good sound.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday May 09, @11:41PM
So many don't run at all. Dumb!
Text TRUMP to 88022 to join the #TrumpTrain [facebook.com]!