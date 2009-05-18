Dana Lewis is the 2018 Women in Open Source Community Award winner! Here is her story about how open source improved her health in a big way.

Dana has Type 1 diabetes and commercially available medical devices were failing her. The continuous glucose monitor (CGM) alarm she was using to manage her blood sugar was not loud enough to wake her up. The product design put her in danger every time she went to sleep.

"I went to a bunch of manufacturers and asked what they could do, and I was told, 'It's loud enough for most people.' I was told that 'it's not a problem for most people, and we're working on it. It'll be out in a future version.'' That was all really frustrating to hear, but at the same time, I didn't feel like I could do anything about it because it's an FDA-approved medical device. You can't change it."

These obstacles aside, Dana thought that if she could get her data from the device, she could use her phone to make a louder alarm. Toward the end of 2013, she saw a tweet that provided an answer to her problem. The author of the tweet, who is the parent of a child with diabetes, had reverse-engineered a CGM to get the data off his child's device so that he could monitor his child's blood sugar remotely.

She realized that if he was willing to share, she could use the same code to build a louder alarm system.

"I didn't understand that it was perfectly normal to ask people to share code. That was my first introduction to open source."