from the dumb-reasons-for-status-quo dept.
Reason and the WaPost as well as many other sites are still rolling on the floor laughing at the assertion made by Chad Larner, the director of Maron County's K-9 Training Academy.
In a bid to protest legalization, the Illinois police have threatened to kill their dogs if marijuana is legalized. This could mean euthanizing hundreds of dogs trained to sniff out marijuana and other illegal substances.
Chad Larner claims:
Chad Larner, dismissed the idea of retraining dogs, saying it would amount to "extreme abuse" to change their mindset. K-9s are rewarded for successfully alerting to the presence of narcotics, and they continue to train regularly with their handlers for a suggested minimum of 16 hours a month.
[...] Because many K-9s are trained not to be social so their work won't be affected, Larner said a number of dogs would likely have to be euthanized.
While at the same time claiming the dogs are trained for many roles:
There are about 275 certified narcotic detection K-9s in Illinois, Larner said. Most of the dogs are dual-purpose, meaning they are trained to find drugs and to track and apprehend suspects and missing persons.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @03:30AM (1 child)
Perhaps they should euthanize their handlers too.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Thursday May 10, @03:34AM
You mean "instead". Also cuts the budget for dog food for a few months.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by black6host on Thursday May 10, @03:46AM (2 children)
It used to be: "I'm gonna take my ball and go home!" Now it's "I'm going to kill the dogs and go home!" WTF has this world come to, I wonder. No, I know...
One question though, what the hell is the DEA going to do if, as I believe will happen, weed becomes legal on a federal level? They won't go down without a fight, too much money at stake. I've long said that weed will be legal when the stakeholders decide how to divvy up the money.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @03:52AM (1 child)
They're basically saying, "If we can't ruin people's lives, we'll ruin trained-attack-dog's lives!"
Well.. something's gotta go, it seems. I agree with another comment: lets euthanize the handlers and the trainers, for making such abominations.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @04:16AM
Let the dogs hotbox with the stoners.
They were rewarded for ferreting out marijuana. Now they can be rewarded by smoking it.
Also solves the concerns over behavior issues, because when was the last time you saw a dog murder someone while they were high on marijuana.... Well other than that chihuahua in 'Dude Where's My Car?' when somebody touched his weed pipe...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 10, @04:00AM (3 children)
Saw this a while ago. A real head scratcher. Or butt sniffer.
Is Larner related to somebody who earns cash training the dogs (and skims some weed on the side)? Well, they will probably just use dual-purpose opioid or meth-sniffing dogs going forward.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday May 10, @04:08AM
I was in the Youth Conservation Corps when I was fifteen. We stayed in an old fire station just outside the Yerba Buena Island Coast Guard Station on San Francisco Bay.
During my summer the Coast Guard carried out a huge weed bust - they captured a ship that had a double hull, with the stash between the two hulls.
THE VERY NEXT DAY a bunch of my fellow Conserving Youth scored weed from the Coast Guard enlisted men.
"MICHAEL DAVID CRAWFORD IS A LYING MOTHERFUCKER."
-- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Thursday May 10, @04:14AM (1 child)
TWaPoFA:
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 10, @04:20AM
You can bet that "Sheriff" section on the Wikipedia article [wikipedia.org] is going to disappear or get trimmed down significantly once Buffett's PR drones descend upon it.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @04:49AM
Someone finally figured out a way to make Illinois Nazis look good by comparison.