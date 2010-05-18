Stories
Japan's Recruit Holdings Co. Acquires Glassdoor for $1.2 Billion

posted by martyb on Thursday May 10, @06:38AM   Printer-friendly
Business

takyon writes:

Japan's Recruit Buys Jobs Website Glassdoor for $1.2 Billion

Japanese human-resources and consumer-information provider Recruit Holdings Co. has agreed to buy Glassdoor for $1.2 billion in cash. Through the tie-up, Recruit will gain access to the U.S. website's extensive cache of content such as employee reviews, while Glassdoor will seek to accelerate its push into non-U.S. markets. Recruit shares rose as much as 3 percent in Tokyo.

[...] Glassdoor runs the second-largest job website in the U.S. and is known for hosting anonymous employee reviews about the culture and management of their companies. Glassdoor was taking steps earlier this year toward an initial public offering and was said to be interviewing banks for a market debut in 2018.

Also at TechCrunch.

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @06:50AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @06:50AM (#677767)

    This is great news. What the heck is Glassdoor, and who is Recruit Holdings? Could we have not had a nice aristarchus submission instead? Something about the vacuity of the conservatives in America? That would be nice. And, it might actually cause some comments. This trend of 3 or 4 comments per fine article only points out our editorial incompetence. Better articles, ones that humans and not just corporations (and Paul Ryan) would care about. It is possible. It is the dream that was SoylentNews!

