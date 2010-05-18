from the sudden-outbreak-of-common-sense dept.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/police-drop-charges-in-nova-scotia-government-breach-1.4651543
"Spokesperson Neera Ritcey said in an email Monday that after a thorough investigation, police determined there were no grounds to lay a charge of unauthorized use of a computer against the teen."
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/freedom-of-information-request-privacy-breach-teen-speaks-out-1.4621970
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=18/04/23/001205
A 19 year old teenager was charged with 'unauthorized use of a computer' after downloading over 7,000 records from the Nova Scotia Freedom-of-Information web portal. The teenager whose name has not been released, has been accused of stealing documents from the portal, with many of them being publicly accessible and redacted.
http://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/teenager-charged-for-nova-scotia-freedom-of-information-web-portal-breach/
