Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Halifax Police Won't Charge Teen Arrested in Nova Scotia Privacy Fiasco

posted by martyb on Thursday May 10, @08:15AM   Printer-friendly
from the sudden-outbreak-of-common-sense dept.
Security

An Anonymous Coward writes:

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/police-drop-charges-in-nova-scotia-government-breach-1.4651543

"Spokesperson Neera Ritcey said in an email Monday that after a thorough investigation, police determined there were no grounds to lay a charge of unauthorized use of a computer against the teen."

See also

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/freedom-of-information-request-privacy-breach-teen-speaks-out-1.4621970

http://dilbert.com/strip/2018-05-09

Previously

https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=18/04/23/001205

Original Submission


«  Japan's Recruit Holdings Co. Acquires Glassdoor for $1.2 Billion

Related Stories

Teenager Charged for Nova Scotia Freedom of Information Web Portal Breach 43 comments

"exec" writes:

A 19 year old teenager was charged with 'unauthorized use of a computer' after downloading over 7,000 records from the Nova Scotia Freedom-of-Information web portal. The teenager whose name has not been released, has been accused of stealing documents from the portal, with many of them being publicly accessible and redacted.

http://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/teenager-charged-for-nova-scotia-freedom-of-information-web-portal-breach/

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission

Halifax Police Won't Charge Teen Arrested in Nova Scotia Privacy Fiasco | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.