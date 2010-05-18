from the Chaplin's-"Metropolis" dept.
The World Socialist Web Site reports
Injured Amazon worker Shannon Allen spoke to the International Amazon Workers Voice about the conditions at the DFW-7 fulfillment center in Haslet, Texas. Shannon described brutal working conditions, authoritarian-style surveillance of workers, and management demands to maintain frenetic rates of speed.
Shannon, 49, lives in Azle, Texas, a small town on the western outskirts of Fort Worth. She was injured while working at Amazon, returned to the job, and was injured again at the same workstation. Physically unable to continue work, Shannon now faces homelessness on top of her injuries, but she is determined to "fight or die".
[...] To maximize her income, Shannon volunteered for the overnight shift on Saturday through Thursday. The shift begins at 6:30 at night and ends at 5:00 in the morning. However, once Shannon received her first paycheck, she realized that her pay was $13 per hour for the weekend shifts, not the $13.50 that had been promised.
[...] Shannon worked as a "counter", whose job was to check the work of the pickers and stowers. Fail to catch a mistake, and become a target of a punitive system of "quality errors" and "write-ups".
Not long after starting to work at Amazon, Shannon began to recognize what she called the "dirty secrets". "These are the things they don't tell you about when you're hired."
Every time workers leave the facility, they are subjected to an invasive search. "You wait in line with a bucket like at the airport", she said. A worker is required to take off belt, shoes, and hat. Bags are sent through a conveyor belt and the worker goes through a full body scan. "If you set it off, you have to go through a second search, and they wand you front to back."
In a 10-hour shift, workers are permitted two 15-minute breaks and one 30-minute break for lunch. To go outside on a break, workers must submit to the search and go through the security line. "The lines to get outside on your 15-minute break are 20 to 30 deep on each line, and there are only two lines." Meanwhile, the breaks are timed from "scan to scan" at a worker's station, and workers are admonished, "Not one second more."
[...] "The heat is sweltering." Shannon described fans here and there, pointing down the aisles where workers walk to get to their stations, but not toward the workers to help them cool off. "Whoever thought of that design was a complete idiot", Shannon said. "Because we get no relief from the heat with them pointed down the aisle."
Temperatures reached 80, 85, and 90 degrees Fahrenheit. "In the summertime, it gets over 100 degrees in there", Shannon said. "Here is another genius idea. They have these signs hanging down that have our station numbers on them. These signs are probably as big as a 19-inch TV. They are in front of the fans and it blows the sign constantly. And we get no relief from the heat."
"July and August are the absolute worst", Shannon continued. "It was nothing to see an ambulance up at Amazon four to five times a night." Workers dropped at their stations, physically unable to continue working. "On my shift", Shannon said, "we were picking people up from heat exhaustion."
[...] In addition to having "expectations of the human body that are unrealistic", Shannon said the company expected workers to manage with faulty equipment and constant demands to meet strict time limits. Attempting to work at high speeds around faulty equipment was a common cause of injury.
(Score: 1, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday May 10, @11:39AM (3 children)
If @amazon [twitter.com] ever had to pay fair wages, its stock would crash and it would CRUMBLE like a paper bag. The Fake News #AmazonWashingtonPost [twitter.com] scam is saving it!
(Score: 3, Informative) by ledow on Thursday May 10, @11:50AM (2 children)
Strange that the other markets (e.g. Europe) don't see their Amazon crash and crumble, isn't it?
P.S. In Europe, you need to abide by working-hours laws:
http://ec.europa.eu/social/main.jsp?catId=706&langId=en&intPageId=205 [europa.eu]
which would make the working HOURS described illegal for night-work, let alone the workload, rest period, etc.
And, yes, there's been a case over exactly the security-procedure thing. The employer pays for it and it comes out of their paid time, not the employees free time.
Seriously, America really screw the working person and don't care. Other continents don't have that problem and account for just as much of the market.
The fan stuff? Really, that's just petty ex-employee whining.
But the ambulances? Why did nobody report that? That would be noted and the HSE (Health and Safety Executive) would be notified in the UK if ambulances were made to attend disproportionately and in direct relation to working conditions.
Maybe because the workers / company have to pay the insurance to cover the ambulances too?
(Score: 2) by ledow on Thursday May 10, @11:58AM (1 child)
Oh, and "minimum working wage" guaranteed by law to be greater than $13.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @12:21PM
That's why amazon is an American company and not German.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Entropy on Thursday May 10, @12:10PM
Get searched on your own time? No thank you. If you want to search workers then you pay them for that. If you want to drug test workers, then you pay them for that. They are not required to do what you want them to do on their own time that's how employment works.
Now including crap like this nonsense--
Shannon worked as a "counter", whose job was to check the work of the pickers and stowers. Fail to catch a mistake, and become a target of a punitive system of "quality errors" and "write-ups".
Is just silly. You mess up at your job and there are penalties. Welcome to the world? I guess education trying to make even the most mediocre into a "winner of a prize" is taking it's toll.
(Score: 1) by hereweareagain on Thursday May 10, @12:20PM
There is literally NO REASON to maintain this kind of hostile work environment. Get some reporters in there to tour the facility.
Bad management needs to be exposed, brought down, fined, and possibly run out of town on a rail. Treat your workers like valuable human beings - and with dignity!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday May 10, @12:22PM
Honey, sweety, darlin, I find it very hard to believe that they're now making Texans who can't handle working in hundred degree heat. Maybe you should move up north so you can be with the rest of your fragile yankee brothers and sisters.
I'm not for making conditions for employees any more shitty than they have to be but I've seen crews of Texans work in 130+ (sealed up office building, no climate control, no fans) all day long for weeks without having a single medical issue. It wasn't exactly pleasant but my Okie ass hung in there with them without issue too. The up side was, it made the 110 and breezy it was outside when you got off work downright refreshing.
