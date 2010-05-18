I tried searching and came to the conclusion this does not exist. I would like a tablet with the following features:

Easy to install (or pre-installed) LineageOS, or some other open source OS that doesnt require any fighting with bloatware or control over updates (please give your opinion on what is best)

Easy to open up and repair (and mod) the device hardware myself without any special tools (ie, standard electronics screwdrivers, etc)

Matte screen with dynamic range that allows the screen to be bright enough to use in the sun but dark enough to use while falling asleep.

I don't plan on using it for anything besides basic web browsing and pdf reading, so it should be cheap. However, price is no object if it has those features. There was one other soft criteria but it sounded like an ad so I removed it... See if you can guess.