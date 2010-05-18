18/05/10/0518229 story
I tried searching and came to the conclusion this does not exist. I would like a tablet with the following features:
- Easy to install (or pre-installed) LineageOS, or some other open source OS that doesnt require any fighting with bloatware or control over updates (please give your opinion on what is best)
- Easy to open up and repair (and mod) the device hardware myself without any special tools (ie, standard electronics screwdrivers, etc)
- Matte screen with dynamic range that allows the screen to be bright enough to use in the sun but dark enough to use while falling asleep.
I don't plan on using it for anything besides basic web browsing and pdf reading, so it should be cheap. However, price is no object if it has those features. There was one other soft criteria but it sounded like an ad so I removed it... See if you can guess.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @02:49PM (2 children)
During my search, I saw that how well a tablet can record your conversations is now being used as a selling point. This is specifically a feature I would not use or want:
https://www.engadget.com/2018/01/08/lenovo-thinkpad-x1-carbon-yoga-tablet-2018-hands-on/ [engadget.com]
However, if I can remove the mic(s) (point 2) then that feature would be fine.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday May 10, @02:52PM (1 child)
However, if I can remove the mic(s) (point 2) then that feature would be fine.
Why would they allow you to do that? That'll greatly reduce their profitability (by preventing them from snooping on you and selling that information), and only a tiny percentage of potential buyers care about this, so it's entirely in the manufacturers' interest to make sure these devices have microphones that are good at eavesdropping on you, and to prevent this feature from being disabled.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @03:02PM
It could just be a side effect of letting you replace the battery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @02:53PM (1 child)
Weren't these titled "Ask Soylent" [soylentnews.org] before? Any reason for the change?
(I don't know anything about tablets, so can't help there. Just wondering about the "rebranding".)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @02:58PM
I looked for that option in the topic list but didn't see it. "Ask the community" was added to the title by the editors.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday May 10, @03:00PM (1 child)
Chromebook is NOT a tablet. So maybe that disqualifies right off the bat.
They are inexpensive. Modern ones run Android apps out of the box, includes play store (be sure to check before buying). (eg: LineageOS not needed)
I'm not sure what you mean about bloatware or control over updates. I like the turnkey nature of Chrome OS with it's built in Android. If you put it into developer mode, it is fully rooted (more below in link). It's a geek paradise if you put it in developer mode. You can run chrooted Ubuntu desktop (but not "installed" from an ISO). Choice of several targets you can "chroot" supported by Crouton script.
I do not know if this is helpful.
I also cannot say anything about opening or modding the hardware since I long ago forgot which end of a soldering iron to pick up.
Q. how many software developers does it take to change a lightbulb?
A. none, that's a hardware problem.
(Management asks: but maybe the device driver software team can produce a patch that works around the hardware problem?)
I bought a Pixelbook last month.
See some of my posts in the recent SN article: ChromeOS Gains the Ability to Run Linux Applications [soylentnews.org]
In short:
* it might be pricier than what you're looking for (about $1000 and up, but right now $100 off)
* starting config at 128 GB SSD, and 8 GB RAM
* Chrome OS is turnkey, self updating, runs Android apps if you care to, play store built in
* It is already a glorified web browser which can read PDFs.
* It is a laptop, but it folds around 360 degrees to become a tablet.
* Excellent screen, and it is very bright, enough to use outdoors (but see YouTube videos for yourself)
Drawbacks as a tablet:
* To suspend, you re-fold it back around 360 into a closed laptop
* It's a bit heavier than a tablet
Advantages as tablet:
* nice big screen in portrait is nice for reading full page documents
Before buying a Pixelbook, I was looking real hard at an Asus C302, under $500, with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB SSD with Chrome OS + Android. I don't remember if this one folds around into a "tablet", so that might be a deal killer for you. I also can't speak to screen brightness.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @03:09PM
This is actually really important so thanks. Can you comment on the minimum brightness level?
Also, I don't really like the idea of using any google developed software, and I don't consider constant auto updates to be a feature (instead of just security they are always changing my settings, the appearance and menu layouts, etc). All that stuff just makes me think the device is an adversary trying to spy on and manipulate me, when I just want to read a few webpages or documents with it. However if there are instructions to install a different OS available then it might work.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday May 10, @03:01PM (1 child)
http://www.linux-magazine.com/Online/Features/Convert-an-Android-Device-to-Linux [linux-magazine.com] Unfortunately, he doesn't say WHICH android devices.
https://www.zdnet.com/article/here-comes-the-first-ubuntu-linux-tablet/ [zdnet.com] Two year old article, may or may not be worth reading. If the device came with Ubuntu/Unity on it, it should be pretty easy to install a different Linux.
https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/10-devices-didnt-know-can-install-linux/ [makeuseof.com] Three year old article, may be less useful than the previous article. The author does, however, name some hardware devices that are suitable.
The Duck offered me a link to Ebay - their list of "linux tablet" includes laptops, phone sized devices, a DT398B for ~$650 bucks which seems excessive, Fujitsu Sylistic Q552. Oh, get THIS: https://www.ebay.com/itm/Industrial-Tablet-PC-10-1-Screen-Windows-7-8-Rugged-Tablet-PC-Linux-mini-PC-H/232693209885?hash=item362d989b1d:m:m2cE3T0UjFVZ78JDApaOnIA [ebay.com] Almost $3000 for a tablet showing a Windows boot screen? I'm closing Ebay . . .
Duck gave me a link to Amazon, but the link us useless. Everything with a "linux" tag shows up, with no tablets in sight. Ooooh, this looks interesting - https://www.amazon.com/ZenPad-Camera-Android-Tablet-Z300M-A2-GR/dp/B01F57BNG2/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&qid=1525964298&sr=8-3&keywords=linux+tablet [amazon.com]
Alright, I made a feeble effort. I'm sitting back to see what other people offer now!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 10, @03:15PM
Thanks, this looks like a useful tip from the third link:
https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/10-devices-didnt-know-can-install-linux/ [makeuseof.com]
(Score: 1) by ptman on Thursday May 10, @03:27PM (1 child)
e-Ink screens are very readable in the sun. Do you need color for web browsing? I have a reMarkable e-Ink tablet, but I know there are android alternatives. The reMarkable does not have a web browser, but the android ones do. E.g. The Onyx ones: https://onyxboox.com/product#actual [onyxboox.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 10, @03:33PM
To submitter: Was the soft criteria "long battery life"?
ptman: E-ink is going to be pretty bad for both web browsing and PDFs.
