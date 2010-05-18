Increasing amounts of research show that hazardous smoke residues can be absorbed through the skin, ingested, and inhaled months and even years after smoke has dissipated.

The latest study, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, shows how tobacco smoke from outdoor air can seep into a nonsmoking classroom and coat its surfaces, and how those hazardous chemicals often become airborne again and circulate throughout buildings via central air-conditioning systems.

From The Washington Post : Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows