The ReactOS project recently showcased on YouTube [that it's] possible to virtualize the Mac OS X 10.4 operating system on their free and open-source Windows alternative operating system.
Our "Watch" series of articles continues today with a very interesting one where you can see Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger running inside the ReactOS computer operating system, which we believe has come a long way, and it's beginning to look like a viable alternative to Microsoft's Windows 7 or Vista operating systems, perfect for desktop computers and laptops.
The latest release, ReactOS 0.4.8, showed us last month that it's now possible to use Windows 10, Windows 8, and Windows Vista software on the free and open-source operating system that's binary compatible with computer programs and device drivers made for Windows.
It also introduced initial support for reading data from NTFS formatted drives, a new app similar to the DrWatson32 software for Windows, some user-visible changes like support for balloon notifications in the system tray area, and support for unmounting network drives directly from the file explorer.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Freeman on Thursday May 10, @08:58PM (1 child)
I would love a free open source alternative to Windows that wouldn't require switching to different programs, fiddling with Wine, dual-booting, or just doing without. ReactOS could be that free open source alternative, but it's not ready yet. Despite the huge improvement over just a few years ago, it's still in Alpha. There's nothing novel about virtualizing MacOS X using an emulator on ReactOS, but it does mean that they are doing good work. The fact that they've made it this far shows that they are pretty committed to the project.
Here's hoping that 5 years from now, Microsoft will have competition from a free open source Windows compatible OS.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday May 10, @09:38PM
Modded you insightful because there's no 'Amen, brother' mod.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday May 10, @09:24PM
Note that pearpc is not the same as MoL
When I set my video to 8 bit but the graphics were corrupted. After that I couldn't use 8 bit anymore- not even for macOS
