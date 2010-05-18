from the did-you-hear-that? dept.
Cloaking devices -- it's not just 'Star Trek' anymore
During the 175th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, being held May 7-11, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, [Amanda D.] Hanford will describe the physics behind an underwater acoustic shield designed in her lab.
Hanford and her team set out to engineer a metamaterial that can allow the sound waves to bend around the object as if it were not there. Metamaterials commonly exhibit extraordinary properties not found in nature, like negative density. To work, the unit cell -- the smallest component of the metamaterial -- must be smaller than the acoustic wavelength in the study.
[...] To date, most acoustic metamaterials have been designed to deflect sound waves in air. Hanford decided to take this work one step further and accept the scientific challenge of trying the same feat underwater. Acoustic cloaking underwater is more complicated because water is denser and less compressible than air. These factors limit engineering options.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday May 11, @12:00AM
If something dark goes overhead in the night sky I see a shadow where the object blocks the stars. Will something with this cloak show a similar shadow?
The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 11, @12:03AM
The government can and will step in and prevent disclosure of technology which would confer an advantage to an enemy.
Because this has not happened, it can be inferred the government is a few steps ahead of this technology.